Between perpetration and prevention of violent extremism: Accounting for gender [EN/AR]

Author: Ouafae Sandi

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Women and men have many of the same social, economic and political frustrations that can drive extremism. The common assumption that women will not use violence to express their beliefs is incorrect. Violent extremism among women can be linked with socialization as well as gender-based violence and discrimination. Although gender equality principles are now rooted in international human rights laws, global development goals and national action plans, traditional authorities resist change, increasing women’s grievances and creating favourable conditions for radicalization and violent extremism.

While some girls and women are pressured, coerced and abducted by violent extremist groups (VEGs), many choose to join them. Either way, women often play complex roles as victims or perpetrators of violent extremism and/or preventers of it. In recent years, VEGs have paid more attention to recruiting women whether by force or voluntarily. They consider women essential to their organizational structure and the success of their operations, and a means for propaganda for the culture of violence and hatred they aim to impose on the entire world.

At first, women’s position in VEGs was limited to the private sphere and traditional roles as wives, mothers, teachers and nurses. In recent years, these roles have expanded greatly. Women have started to play important parts in logistics in electronic recruitment campaigns, funding and operational support. Terrorist attacks committed by Boko Haram’s female members resulted in 1,200 victims from 2014-2018.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, many concerns arose that the pandemic would aggravate extremism and violence within communities due to its economic ramifications. These include unemployment and growing poverty rates, which are key drivers of violent extremism. Intelligence reports and research now show that VEGs are exploiting the world’s fear, confusion and preoccupation with the pandemic and its repercussions to spread a discourse of extremism and hate among new audiences, including women and girls.

Due to increasing violent extremism among women, spurred by the interest of VEGs in supporting their female members, and COVID-19’s economic and social ramifications, there is an urgent need for prevention focused on women and the motives leading them to violent extremism. Women should be engaged in all programmes and policies for prevention, across the stages of development, implementation and evaluation. This will yield better and more sustainable results, support social stability and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since all social structures, practices and behaviours have gender dimensions, women can make unique and valuable contributions to programmes to prevent and counter violent extremism (P/CVE). Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Women Development Organization encourage larger and more systematic engagement in empowering and involving women in such programmes on the regional and local levels.

Since women’s empowerment improves their lives and society as a whole, promoting peace, security and social cohesion, women should play a central role in designing P/CVE programmes. Among other factors, women can be an important source of information about a given society and thus active in fortifying it against extreme currents. Many women are keen to play roles in P/CVE programmes, given a strong interest in preventing extremism’s negative impacts on women and society, and in preventing their children from becoming extremists. Some women may be more attuned to early signs of extremism among their children, including anger, anxiety and seclusion. The mothers of young extremists are strategically positioned to help their children face challenges and avoid extremism.

The role of women should not be limited to the private sphere; they should realize their full potential to enter public spaces, contribute to discussions and shape views on curbing violent extremism. Female religious guides and preachers in fact usually contribute to spreading moderate Islam among women and often act as the first communication point for women dealing with male extremist relatives.

Civil society and women’s organizations also help cut the roots of extremism by combating violence against women, improving access to education, creating entrepreneurship opportunities and encouraging women’s participation in the political process. Such organizations can act as mediators between local communities and security authorities and play a role in prevention in local communities as they may be closer to them and have more understanding of their circumstances and the problems of youth. They can work with women to help build self-confidence and skills to prevent extremism in their families and local communities.

Women working in law enforcement, given their powers of observation and understanding of the people they serve, can contribute effectively to inquiries involving female members of extremist groups. Female members of security forces also contribute to preventing suicide bombings carried out by women as they are in some cases better equipped to detect the many methods women use to hide explosives.

Across entire societies, women teachers, educators, media professionals, doctors, judges, investigators and so on can be involved in preventing violent extremism. They may be better placed to prevent other women from embracing radical ideologies, and to work with women in P/CVE and in rehabilitation and integration programmes. They can also spread moderate thinking in their communities and model productive and constructive behaviour.

Despite women’s abilities and multiple roles in P/CVE, they are generally not supported in P/CVE strategies. National, regional and international stakeholders pay little attention to involving women in P/CVE programmes, wasting resources and opportunities for effective efforts that also uphold women’s rights.

Relevant authorities often consider men and boys as most targeted by VEGs and make them the main targets of P/CVE efforts. They view women and girls who join VEGs or adopt extremist thinking as mere exceptions, generally deemed ‘victims’ or ‘mothers’ of violent extremists. If policymakers do not factor in the gender dimensions of violent extremism, do not invest in women or draw on their positions in families and society, and do not involve them in P/CVE programmes, strategies can fail or, worse, have adverse results.

This study aims to present the best existing practices and recommendations on P/CVE. While it considers ways that women facilitate violent extremism, support VEGs whether by force or voluntarily and commit acts that can be labeled ‘terrorism’, it emphasizes that women can play key roles in prevention. The war against violent extremism requires a comprehensive societal approach in which women’s participation is essential.

