Better cities after COVID-19: Transformative urban recovery in the global South (June 2021)

This issue paper proposes a novel framework to support a transformative urban recovery in cities of the global South. COVID-19 has created a critical juncture in the development of these cities. Local governments and grassroots organisations have led urban responses that have been pivotal in shaping the pandemic’s outcomes for low-income residents. Yet policymakers have had only a limited focus on the pandemic’s urban dimensions. Now, holistic interventions will be vital to address the complex exclusions and risks facing low-income urban residents.

Synthesising evidence on the pandemic’s impacts in urban areas, this issue paper outlines a set of policy priorities and develops a framework with guiding principles for co-creating inclusive, forward-looking pathways out of the crisis. The framework will help key stakeholders – including health officials, local and national governments and international agencies – create an equitable and transformative urban recovery