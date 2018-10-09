Best practices on Public Warning Systems for Climate-Induced Natural Hazards

by Claudio Rossi, Giacomo Falcone, Antonella Frisiello and Fabrizio Dominici

This study presents an overview of the Public Warning System, focusing on approaches, technical standards and communication systems related to the generation and the public sharing of early warnings. The analysis focuses on the definition of a set of best practices and guidelines to implement an effective public warning system that can be deployed at multiple geographic scales, from local communities up to the national and also transboundary level. Finally, a set of recommendations are provided to support decision makers in upgrading the national Public Warning System and to help policy makers in outlining future directives.