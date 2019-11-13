Belgium and the Global Fund

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. Belgium had a leading role in this response. It joined with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund, which pooled the world’s resources to invest strategically in programs to end AIDS, TB and malaria as epidemics.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

Nearly two decades later, Belgium’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives. In 2016, Belgium signed a four-year framework arrangement with the Global Fund and pledged €60 million for the period 2017-2020. With contributions totaling €241.9 million as of December 2018, Belgium is the 16th largest public donor to the Global Fund.