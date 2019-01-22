Behind the numbers: Ending school violence and bullying

Executive summary

Why is this publication important?This publication provides an overview of the most up-to-date evidence on school violence and bullying, including global and regional prevalence and trends, and of evidence from successful national responses to school violence and bullying. It is both significant and innovative because it:

brings together for the first time in one place a wealth of quantitative data from two large-scale international surveys, the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, which cover 144 countries and territories in all regions of the world, and from a wide range of other global and regional surveys (see Data sources in Chapter 1);

provides, again for the first time, an analysis of trend data from the same two surveys, to show changes in the prevalence of school violence and bullying over time;

presents regional snapshots of the status of school violence and bullying; and