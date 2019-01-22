22 Jan 2019

Behind the numbers: Ending school violence and bullying

Report
from UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.39 MB)

Executive summary

Why is this publication important?This publication provides an overview of the most up-to-date evidence on school violence and bullying, including global and regional prevalence and trends, and of evidence from successful national responses to school violence and bullying. It is both significant and innovative because it:

  • brings together for the first time in one place a wealth of quantitative data from two large-scale international surveys, the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) and the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, which cover 144 countries and territories in all regions of the world, and from a wide range of other global and regional surveys (see Data sources in Chapter 1);

  • provides, again for the first time, an analysis of trend data from the same two surveys, to show changes in the prevalence of school violence and bullying over time;

  • presents regional snapshots of the status of school violence and bullying; and

  • includes qualitative data on national responses, based on a series of country case studies specially commissioned by UNESCO to increase understanding of the factors that contribute to a reduction in school violence.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.