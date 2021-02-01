Behaviour adoption approaches during public health emergencies: implications for the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Mohamed F Jalloh, Aasli A Nur, Sophia A Nur, Maike Winters, Jamie Bedson, Danielle Pedi, Dimitri Prybylski, Apophia Namageyo-Funa, Kathy M Hageman, Brian J Baker, Mohammad B Jalloh, Eugenia Eng, Helena Nordenstedt, Avi J Hakim

Summary box

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked an unparalleled global discourse around the adoption of protective behaviours and other public health and social measures to slow the person-to-person spread of SARS-CoV-2.

However, this is not the first or the last time that human behaviour will play an important role during a public health emergency.

The effectiveness of implementing critical response strategies, such as contact tracing, diminishes when there is widespread community transmission.

Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a case study, we developed a framework that contextualises how key protective behaviours (eg, hand hygiene practices, the use of masks and social distancing) can be achieved using (1) top-down, (2) intermediary and (3) bottom-up approaches.

For each behaviour, we draw examples from a combination of interventions in the COVID-19 response, coupled with other illustrative evidence on behaviour change interventions in routine public health programmes or from past global health emergencies.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to get people to perform promoted behaviours during health emergencies.

Implementing blended strategies that draw from all three approaches might prove to be ideal during health emergencies.

Abstract

Human behaviour will continue to play an important role as the world grapples with public health threats. In this paper, we draw from the emerging evidence on behaviour adoption during diverse public health emergencies to develop a framework that contextualises behaviour adoption vis-à-vis a combination of top-down, intermediary and bottom-up approaches. Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a case study, we operationalise the contextual framework to demonstrate how these three approaches differ in terms of their implementation, underlying drivers of action, enforcement, reach and uptake. We illustrate how blended strategies that include all three approaches can help accelerate and sustain protective behaviours that will remain important even when safe and effective vaccines become more widely available. As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and prepares to respond to (re)emerging public health threats, our contextual framework can inform the design, implementation, tracking and evaluation of comprehensive public health and social measures during health emergencies.