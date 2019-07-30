Baseline study on disaster recovery in Africa - Transitioning from relief to recovery

Strengthening national capacities in recovery management and setting up the enabling institutional, policy and financial frameworks for inclusive, effective and transparent recovery processes require qualitative information about the actual situation in the countries, best practices, challenges and opportunities, to provide guidance and support to national efforts.

The Baseline Study on Disaster Recovery in Africa seeks to present a comprehensive review of the situation of post-disaster recovery on the continent over the last decade and enhance the understanding and knowledge of recovery processes in the continent. The Study does not intend to evaluate recovery initiatives in Africa but, rather, provide insights on recovery management, policies and programs to inform and improve future recovery processes in the region.