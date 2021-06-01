Bangladesh – Bangladeshi Migrants in Europe 2020 - A Multiple Source Snapshot

According to available data from DTM Europe, 4,510 irregular Bangladeshi nationals arrived by sea and by land in Europe by entering Italy, Malta, Spain or Greece in 2020. The highest share of Bangladeshi nationals was registered in Italy (92% of the total arrivals by land and by sea). Additionally, 8,844 Bangladeshi nationals were tracked while transiting through the Western Balkan (WB) countries during the same year. According to BMET, only 21 registered migrants migrated to the United Kingdom in 2020.