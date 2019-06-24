Back to the Drawing Board: How to improve monitoring of outcomes

Introduction

Measuring the results of humanitarian action is extremely important. It is essential for any assessment of whether a humanitarian agency’s projects and programmes are achieving what they set out to achieve, and whether they are having unintended consequences on the lives of people affected by crisis (Obrecht, 2018a; Warner, 2017; Hofmann et al., 2004). Most humanitarian organisations know this. A number invest in systems and tools to help monitor outcomes, defined as the ‘likely or achieved shortterm and medium-term effects of an intervention’s outputs’ (OECD-DAC, 2002). The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Oxfam, Save the Children (SC), UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), the World Food Programme (WFP) and War Child UK (WUK) have all published monitoring frameworks or guidance within the last decade that delineate their approach to outcome monitoring. And interest is growing (Warner, 2017). This is in part a response to the changing nature of humanitarian action. Organisations are increasingly being asked to respond to protracted crises (OCHA, 2018; Knox-Clarke, 2018; Bennett, 2015). Many non-emergencybased interventions, such as livelihoods and resilience programmes, seek to achieve quite long-lasting behavioural change (FAO, 2018; Peters et al., 2016; IFRC, 2011). This type of work can straddle the divide between humanitarian and development work and create a demand to understand medium and longer effects of an intervention (Agenda for Humanity, 2016; Bennett et al., 2016). Likewise, the increasing use of multi-sectoral cashbased interventions by many actors has put the spotlight on the capacity of humanitarian actors to meet the broad package of basic household needs (CaLP, 2018). But it is also driven by a need felt by organisations to demonstrate the effectiveness of their work. The drive towards evidence-based programming and accountability to affected populations has increased the emphasis on outcomes monitoring (Darcy et al., 2013; UNICEF, 2017; CHS, 2014). And most organisations now want to be able to make claims about the effects of their outputs, how these effects compare between similar interventions in different places, and how they change and develop over time.