Austria donates another 2.5 million euros in support of COVAX

While Austria has enough vaccines for its entire population, many countries will fall short of the target set by the World Health Organization (WHO) to vaccinate 40% of the population against the coronavirus by the end of this year -- in some cases by a considerable margin. Increasing the global vaccination rate is crucial, especially considering the new Omicron variant, which was recently discovered by South African scientists. Faced with this urgent situation, Austria is allocating another 2.5 million euros from Austrian Development Agency (ADA) funds to the international COVAX initiative, which supplies low- and middle-income countries with doses of the vaccine.

Guaranteeing easy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world is the only way to tackle the pandemic together and protect human life. We cannot leave any country behind in the global vaccination effort, as nobody is safe until everybody is safe. Austria is fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities and is making a substantial contribution to the COVAX initiative by donating a total of 7.5 million euros,

states Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

This considerable increase in funds now brings Austria's contribution to the COVAX initiative to a total of 7.5 million euros. Furthermore, just under one million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson were recently donated to COVAX and distributed throughout Afghanistan, Burkina Faso and the Philippines by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

By 28th December 2021, COVAX had delivered more than 811 million COVID-19 vaccines to 144 countries.