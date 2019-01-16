Australian support to fight epidemics

Today I announce further Australian funding to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for vital vaccine development to fight infectious disease epidemics.

CEPI — a global alliance between governments, industry, academia, philanthropy and civil society — develops vaccines against known epidemic threats and new technologies that can be used to combat unknown pathogens that may pose a future threat.

Australia recognises the importance of supporting world-leading medical research. Our new contribution of $4.5 million to CEPI is part of the Government's $300 million Health Security Initiative for the Indo-Pacific which is aimed at strengthening disease prevention, detection and response capacity in our region.

This builds on a previous contribution of $2 million to CEPI by the Australian Government’s Medical Research Future Fund in 2017.

Australian research institutions play a critical part in the fight against infectious disease epidemics. For example, CEPI has awarded the University of Queensland a prestigious grant to develop new technologies to rapidly produce more effective vaccines.

Australia is committed to our region’s health security. Further information about Australia’s Health Security Initiative for the Indo-Pacific can be found at: http://indopacifichealthsecurity.dfat.gov.au