27 Sep 2018

Australia working to end the tuberculosis epidemic

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original

The Australian Government has reaffirmed its commitment to end the tuberculosis (TB) epidemic during a High-Level meeting at the United Nations today.

The World Health Organization estimates that around six million new cases of TB occur in the Indo-Pacific region each year.

Australia has provided more than $60 million to address TB in Papua New Guinea since 2012 and $4.7 million to support Kiribati’s National TB Program.

Our support to PNG has helped improve TB treatment outcomes with 99 per cent of people in Daru, Western Province, now completing their TB treatment, up from 65 per cent in 2014. This helps to reduce infection rates and the emergence of drug resistant strains.

We have financed TB prevention and treatment programs that have assisted more than 22 million people in over 100 countries through the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Australia also supports the TB Alliance and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) to research and produce new TB treatments and diagnostics.

Australia’s support to end the TB epidemic aligns with the Foreign Policy White Paper priority to foster strong and resilient health systems and promote health security.

Our efforts are advanced by bilateral, regional and global partnerships that progress universal health coverage, strengthen health systems and security.

