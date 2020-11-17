Australia and SPC continuing partnership

Joint media release with:

Dr Stuart Minchin, Pacific Community (SPC) Director-General

16 November 2020

Australia and the Pacific Community (SPC) have renewed their longstanding partnership, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the sustainable development of the Pacific.

Australia will provide A$42.5 million in core funding to the SPC over the next 3 years to support the renewed 10-year strategic partnership (2014-2023) between Australia and SPC.

SPC is the region’s leading scientific and technical development organisation. Australia has been a member since the SPC’s establishment in Canberra in 1947.

SPC’s work ranges across public health, fisheries management, education, geosciences, human rights and social development, gender equality, land resources, climate change, and statistics. The organisation has been on the frontline of the Pacific response to COVID-19.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, welcomed the renewed partnership and said Australia is proud to support the organisation, whose work has never been more important than in the COVID-19 era, including for women and girls.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on women and girls across the world, including in the Pacific. I look forward to working with SPC to ensure Pacific women and girls contribute to our region’s recovery and help our people and economies to emerge stronger.”

Dr Stuart Minchin, SPC Director-General, acknowledged the longstanding cooperation between SPC and Australia and said the renewed partnership with Australia is evidence of the long-term support Australia has provided to SPC.

“Together with Australia’s new funding commitment, it will allow SPC to continue to help the Pacific recover and rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19 by tackling overarching economic, environmental, and health development challenges,” he said.

Minister Payne signed the renewed partnership agreement in a virtual meeting with Dr Minchin from SPC Headquarters in Noumea, accompanied by Alison Carrington, Australia’s Consul-General to New Caledonia.

