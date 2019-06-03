AUC Moves to Enhance Capacities to Support African Mediation Efforts

The African Union Commission Department of Peace and Security has rolled out the process to operationalize the AU Mediation Support Unit (MSU). Through the Crisis Management and Post-Conflict Reconstruction Development (CMPCRD) Division, the department has initiated the development of an advanced training manual- a generic and themed curricula- for enhancing the capacities of mediation support personnel. The move follows the AU Peace and Security Council’s call on the Commission, to expedite the operationalization of the MSU as a means to provide technical support to the African mediation efforts on different levels, including through the Panel of the Wise.

The generic advanced training is designed as a simulation exercise that is supported with experience-sharing and peer to peer coaching, to address the specific dimensions of mediation by the AU. In addition, themed curricula for specific issues in mediation such as inclusivity, constitutionalism, natural resource management and power sharing among others are also being developed. Together, the various packages will form the AU's bespoke training on mediation and negotiation that reflects the organization's culture and the African values that have been tried and tested in various mediation efforts on the continent.

The MSU will partner with African Centers of Excellence and African Civil Societies to rollout the training programs. The MSU will also serve as the nerve center that brings together the mediation mechanisms of the RECs/RMs.

The AU MSU, located within the Crisis Management and Post-Conflict Reconstruction Development Division, is an AU Commission-wide mechanism established in collaboration with the Department of Political Affairs, to institutionalize and strengthen mediation efforts of the AU through the establishment of a systematic mechanism, which offers technical, logistical and organizational support to AU-led or supported mediation efforts.

The MSU serves as the main anchor of all AU supported mediation efforts and ensures coordination, coherence, and complementarity of the AU Commission at one level, and with the RECs/RMs and other actors at another level.

For more information, contact: situationroom@africa-union.org