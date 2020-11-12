Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - October 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

18 October 2020: In Tin-Akoff town, Oudalan province, a pharmacy at a health centre was looted and vandalized by suspected ISGS militants who attempted to abduct a civilian. Source: ACLED

Central African Republic

16 October 2020: In Kabo city, Ouham prefecture, an incident with an armed group controlling the area caused Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reduce its activities in Kabo for two weeks. Source: Corbeau News

27 October 2020: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, violent altercations between two armed groups in and around the IDP camp in Batangafo has led 2,000 IDPs to seek refuge in the local Medecins San Frontieres hospital and another 700 in the MINUSCA compound. An unknown number of IDPs are also hiding in the bush. Humanitarian actors have also temporarily suspended their activities and some evacuated from Batangafo. Source: ECHO

Nigeria

06 October 2020: At Ankpa, Ankpa LGA, Kogi state, a medical doctor at Zonal Hospital was abducted in his private clinic by unidentified gunmen who demanded a ransom. The victim was rescued by the National Police either on the 9th or 11th October. Sources: Vanguard Nigeria, Punch Nigeria, Xinhua Net, The Star and The Guardian Nigeria

07 October 2020: At Anyigba, Kogi state, a second medical doctor at Christ the King Hospital was abducted by unidentified gunmen, who demanded a ransom. The victim was rescued by the National Police either on the 9th or 11th. Sources: Punch Nigeria, The Guardian Nigeria, The Star, Xinhua Net and Vanguard Nigeria

20 October 2020: In Apapa LGA, Lagos state, an unknown driver dumped a victim with fresh gunshot wounds on the road in front of a Lagoon Hospital-owned health facility. Shortly afterwards, vandals vandalised and started a bonfire in front of the facility, accusing hospital management of abandoning the victim without giving him treatment, whilst putting the lives of staff and patients at risk. Source: Punch

22 October 2020: In Monkey village, Maza Maza community, Oriade local council development area, Amuwo Odofin satellite town, Lagos state, armed men invaded a warehouse and looted some COVID-19 palliatives that were stored inside. The perpetrators also set a bonfire at a junction close from the warehouse. Source: Punch

26 October 2020: In Gwagwalada area council, Abuja, a mob broke into a government-owned facility and stole cartons of cereals, clothes, bags of rice and millet, and COVID-19 palliative medicines. Source: Eons Intelligence

27 October 2020: In Ilorin city, Kwara state, unidentified perpetrators looted Coalition Against COVID palliative medicines at Agro Mall and Cargo Terminal. Police have since arrested 71 suspects in connection to the crime. Sources: Eons Intelligence and Nairametrics

28 October 2020: In Karkasara neighbourhood, Taurani LGA, Kano city and state, a fire of unidentified origin broke out in a bathroom of the Sa’idu Fagge Hostel for girls of the Kano State College of Nursing and Midwifery, destroying 16 rooms on the second floor, before firefighters intervened. Source: HumAngle

Mali

08 October 2020: Update: A 75 year-old French aid worker from the Swiss charity Association Aid (which helps orphans and other children suffering from malnutrition) who was kidnapped on Christmas Eve 2016 by JNIM militants has been released as part of a prisoner swap involving over 100 militants in a statement by French authorities. She is now back in France after being freed alongside Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé and two Italian nationals. It was unclear whether or not a ransom was paid for the four hostages.

Sources: BBC, Blue Win, DW, France 24, France 24 II and Washington Times

Somalia

27 October 2020: In Kahda district, Banadir region, suspected al Shabaab gunmen shot and killed two aid workers carrying out a health awareness campaign as part of an ongoing polio vaccination programme organised by UNICEF, the WHO and the Federal Ministry of Health. Subsequently, an explosives-laden vehicle detonated after district officials visited the scene, killing three people and wounding at least 13 others. Sources: Garowe Online, Somali Affairs and UNSOM

South Sudan

23 October 2020: In Renk county, Upper Nile state, a group of youth broke into a humanitarian aid store belonging to a medical INGO, vandalised two vehicles, and set the facility on fire. The fire burnt down the humanitarian aid store but was extinguished by rainfall before causing further damage to another humanitarian store next-door. This incident comes as locals have been demanding employment opportunities from INGOs who operate in the area. Sources: Eye Radio I and Eye Radio II

29 October 2020: In Pibor town, county and state, unidentified armed men attacked a team of Plan International aid workers, killing one and seriously wounding another, as they were returning to Pibor on foot after delivering critical nutrition services to children and new mothers affected by violence and flooding in the area. The nutrition programme, funded by the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, has been temporarily suspended following the incident. Sources: OCHA and Plan International

30 October 2020: In Canal/Pigi county, Jonglei state, armed youth shot and killed a community mobiliser working for the NGO Nile Hope, as he was on his way from the NGO’s base to a facility providing supplementary feeding and outpatient therapeutic care to malnourished children and new mothers. His colleague escaped with minor injuries. All humanitarian services in the area have subsequently been temporarily suspended. Source: OCHA

Sudan

15 October 2020: In Kassala city and state, amid tribal clashes between opponents and supporters of the Governor of Kassala, government forces reportedly fired live ammunition towards the Kassala Teaching Hospital. Source: Dabanga Sudan

17 October 2020: In Port Sudan city, Red Sea state, amid tribal clashes between opponents and supporters of the Governor of Kassala, unidentified perpetrators attacked the buildings of the Maternity Clinic and the Italian Aid Hospital, forcing both hospitals to shut. In addition, El Ashi Hospital was forced to close its doors after a shooting occurred in front of its building. Source: Dabanga Sudan