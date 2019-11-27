27 Nov 2019

Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - October 2019

from Insecurity Insight
31 Oct 2019
Africa

Cameroon

31 October 2019: In Mayo Moskota, Mayo-Sava department, Extreme North region, a hospital was attacked by Boko Haram. One patient was killed, and two others injured. Source: ACLED1

Central African Republic

26 October 2019: Near Barawa-Dembia, Mbomou prefecture, four national NGO staff members were reportedly abducted by UPC militia.
The team were transporting medical supplies from Bangassou to Djéma, when they were ambushed. The armed perpetrators also looted and burned the NGO vehicles. Source: AWSD2

26 October 2019: In Bria city, Haute-Kotto prefecture, unidentified armed men robbed an MSF base. In response, MSF reduced its activities, providing only vital emergencies in hospitals. Source: Garda Crisis 24

Nigeria

30 October 2019: The Nigerian Government suspended a ban it had imposed on Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger after accusing them of providing food and medicine to Boko Haram fighters, which the INGOs had denied. Despite suspending the ban, the government announced that all NGOs must be vetted and registered before they can operate, and that all vendors working with aid groups will be screened. Source: AP

South Sudan

27 October 2019: In Isebi, Morobo county, Yei River state, three UN volunteers - two male and one female - working in Ebola screening points were killed, while two others were wounded in a crossfire incident during clashes between armed groups. A female volunteer and the child of one of the slain volunteers were also abducted. Their whereabouts are unknown. On October 30, the agency suspended EVD screening activities at the entry points of Isebi, Bazi, Kirikwa, Lasu and Okaba along the South Sudan-DRC border. Sources: AWSD2 , IOM I, IOM II, Radio Tamazuj, VOA I and VOA II

Sudan

22 October 2019: In Nyala city, South Darfur state, members of the Rapid Support Forces reportedly assaulted a doctor and a pharmacist. In response, doctors at the Nyala Teaching Hospital began to strike until with plans to continue until at least October 24, demanding that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice. Source: ACLED1 and Dabanga Sudan

