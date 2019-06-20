Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - May 2019

Africa

Burkina Faso

12 May 2019: In Dablo town, Centre-Nord region, armed men attacked and destroyed the town health centre. The men also attacked the town church, killing six people, before burning down a local shop.

Reports suggest the attack may have been linked to the freeing of four hostages in northern Burkina Faso three days earlier. Source: UNOCHA

23 May 2019: In Soum region, five UN partner national staff members were abducted while working at the Goudoubo Health Centre within Mentao Refugee Camp. Two abductees, both female staff members, were released shortly after the incident. The unidentified perpetrators stole an agency vehicle and fled. Source: AWSD

Central African Republic 14 May 2019 (DOA): In Mingala sub-prefecture, Basse-Kotto prefecture, MSF managed to enter Mingala town for the first time in years, following months of negotiations with the armed group that controls the area. Source: Reuters

Democratic Republic of the Congo Throughout May 2019: In North Kivu and Ituri provinces, heightened insecurity coupled with critical underfunding continued to hamper Ebola containment efforts to the point where the epidemic could spread to urban areas and neighbouring nations. Furthermore, local communities who view the disease as a conspiracy subjected health workers to threats and intimidation, forcing some of them to feel reluctant to wear protective equipment or perform vital infection prevention and control measures. Sources: AFP, AP, Devex, France 24, Reuters, Stat, The Guardian (a), The Guardian (b), TNH (a),

TNH (b), TNH (c), TNH (d) and VOA 10 May 2019: In Katwa town, North Kivu province, unspecified perpetrators assaulted an Ebola burial team. Local distrust of Ebola specialists and medical professionals in the region continues to be a barrier to safe Ebola response. Source: VOA