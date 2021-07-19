Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - June 2021

No Respite: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict

The 2021 Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition's report documents 806 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in 43 countries and territories in 2020. Health workers were killed, kidnapped, injured and assaulted and health facilities and transport damaged and destroyed. Access the data via Attacks on Health Care in Countries in Conflict on HDX. Factsheets and individual datasets are available for: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, CAR, DRC, Libya, Mali, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nagorno-Karabakh, Nigeria, oPt, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

05 June 2021: In Solhan village and department, Yagha province, Sahel region, a dispensary, houses, a market, and a school were set on fire by unidentified perpetrators, killing more than 138 people. Source: RFI 12 June 2021: Near Dablo town, Dablo department, Barsalogho commune, Sanmatenga province, two health workers were abducted by suspected Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin' (JNIM) militants. Both were later released. Sources: ACLED1 and Infowakat Central African Republic 05 June 2021: In Elevage IDP camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, an MSF-supported health post to treat malaria as well as tents and shops were burnt and destroyed during fighting between armed groups and government forces. Source: MSF and MSF Western & Central Africa 24 June 2021: Near Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, two motorcycle riders hired by MSF were caught in an armed ambush as they were accompanying a patient being transported by MSF staff. A female caretaker was shot and killed, and one motorcyclist, as well as two patients - a woman and her baby - were wounded. Sources: Al Jazeera and MSF Western & Central Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

28 May 2021: In Djugu territory, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators attacked the base camp of an INGO, prompting the organisation to suspend its health project in the area. Sources: ECHO and OCHA 07 June 2021: In Boga village, Irumu territory, Ituri province, suspected ADF militants burned down the MSF-supported General Referral Hospital and looted medical supplies during a wider assault on the village. Sources: Actualité, Garda, MSF, MSF DRC, Radio Okapi, and Twitter. In 2020, the SHCC documented 22 incidents where health facilities were damaged or destroyed in the DRC. 15 June 2021: In Fataki locality, Ituri province, CODECO rebels attacked and looted the main hospital of the commercial centre, carrying away drugs and beds. Source: HumAngle 28-29 June 2021: In Mangango village, near Mangina commune, Beni territory, North Kivu province, armed perpetrators kidnapped two nurses while working at the local health centre. One nurse was released a few hours later. Source: Radio Moto

Ethiopia

As reported on 07 June 2021: In Hawzen town, Misraqawi zone, Tigray region, Eritrean soldiers occupied Hawzen Primary Hospital. The hospital was left trashed and stones littered the compound where fighters had set up defensive positions. Source: Associated Press 22 June 2021: In Togoga town, Southeastern zone, Tigray region, Ethiopian soldiers prevented medical care from reaching a market that had been hit by a missile, for more than a day, halting assistance to hundreds injured. At least 64 people, including children, were left dead. In one instance, they turned away an ambulance as it tried to reach the scene, ordering it to get a letter of authorisation from the provisional administration, however, when the ambulance returned with the letter, the same army officers requested another letter from the regional president, which the medical team could not practically obtain. In another instance, soldiers fired at an ambulance when it tried to pass a checkpoint. A Red Cross ambulance was also shot at twice by Ethiopian soldiers, who held a doctor and his team for 45 minutes, before ordering them back to Mekele. On another occasion, soldiers blocked a convoy of four ambulances attempting to evacuate wounded victims to hospitals in Mekele, ordering it to return to Togoga. One patient died as a result. Sources: AP I, AP II, BBC, The New York Times, Twitter and VOA 22 June 2021: In Mekele city and special zone, Tigray region, six wounded survivors of the Togoga airstrike were detained whilst en route to a hospital. Three were released later, but the others, including a teenage boy, were held at a military barracks. Sources: AP and BBC 24 June 2021: In Abiy Addi town, Central zone, Tigray region, three MSF staffers — namely the emergency coordinator, a Spanish woman; a coordination assistant, an Ethiopian man; and their driver, also an Ethiopian national — went missing while travelling. The next day they were found dead a few metres from their empty vehicle. Sources: Doctors Without Borders, France 24, MSF, South China Morning Post ,Tapei Times,The Irish Times, The New Arab and VOA