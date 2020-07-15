Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - June 2020

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Around 10 June 2020: In Byambwe village, Lubero territory, North Kivu, medics at the local health centres received letters from unidentified perpetrators attempting to extort them and warning them of consequences should they not hand over USD400. Source: Radio Moto

16 June 2020: In Rugetsi locality, Beni territory, North Kivu, unidentified armed men attempted to raid a health centre, but were stopped by local police officers. Source: Kivu Security Tracker

28 June 2020: In Lulimba locality, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, four unidentified armed men kidnapped an MSF Holland agent. The kidnappers demanded a ransom for the hostage's release. Source:

Kivu Security Tracker

Mozambique

31 May 2020: In Beluluane, Boane district, Maputo province, the body of a 35-year-old Maputo Central Hospital employee was found near her home, showing signs of rape. Source: Club of Mozambique

01 - 07 June 2020: In northern Mozambique, a maternity ward recently repaired by an ICRC Southern Africa team after it was damaged by Cyclone Kenneth has been destroyed once more in the midst of conflict.

Source: Twitter

05 June 2020: In Macomia town, Cabo Delgado province, MSF decided to suspend activities in the region due to the vandalisation of a health centre on 28 May during a three-day occupation by armed groups. Sources: Club of Mozambique and MSF

10 or 11 June 2020: In Chiedeia, Nhamatanda district, Sofala province, a health post was stormed by suspected armed RENAMO members who threatened staff and stole medicines, money and mobile phones from patients and staff. The perpetrators set the premises on fire before fleeing. No casualties reported. Sources: Club of Mozambique,

Notícias ao Minuto and O País

Mali

20 June 2020: Near Koro town and cercle, Mopti region, a team from the NGO MSF aboard two rental vehicles was robbed by armed men a few km from Koro. The robbers released the female staff before removing the male staff, the drivers and the two cars. Source: Twitter