16 Aug 2019

Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - July 2019

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (319.29 KB)

Africa

Burkina Faso

26 July 2019: In Konga, Gomboro district, Sourou province, suspected Katiba Macina militants reportedly kidnapped the manager of a pharmacy at an unnamed medical centre. Source: ACLED1 13 July 2019: In Noukeltouoga, Gourma province, Est region, suspected JNIM and/or ISGS militants reportedly kidnapped a vaccination volunteer. Source: ACLED1

Cameroon

17 July 2019: In Bamenda, Mezam district, Nord-Ouest province, two doctors were reportedly kidnapped by an unidentified armed group and released 24 hours later. Sources: Maikemsdairy and Journal du Cameroun

Central African Republic

05 July 2019: In Ouham prefecture, two national aid workers for an INGO were reportedly assaulted while transporting two patients on motorcycles in the Ouham prefecture. The aid workers were ambushed, robbed, and assaulted by armed men suspected to be MPC/FPRC.
Source: AWSD2

Democratic Republic of the Congo

13-14 July 2019: In Mukulia village, North Kivu province, unidentified attackers killed two national Ebola health workers for unascertained reasons. The victims had been receiving threats since last December, and one had already been attacked on an unspecified date. Sources:
AWSD2 , Reuters, The New Humanitarian and VOA News 15 July 2019: Near Isale, Beni district, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men reportedly attacked the house of a health worker, severely injuring the man's wife with machete and threatening the health worker.
Source: ACLED

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.