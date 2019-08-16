Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - July 2019

Africa

Burkina Faso

26 July 2019: In Konga, Gomboro district, Sourou province, suspected Katiba Macina militants reportedly kidnapped the manager of a pharmacy at an unnamed medical centre. Source: ACLED1 13 July 2019: In Noukeltouoga, Gourma province, Est region, suspected JNIM and/or ISGS militants reportedly kidnapped a vaccination volunteer. Source: ACLED1

Cameroon

17 July 2019: In Bamenda, Mezam district, Nord-Ouest province, two doctors were reportedly kidnapped by an unidentified armed group and released 24 hours later. Sources: Maikemsdairy and Journal du Cameroun

Central African Republic

05 July 2019: In Ouham prefecture, two national aid workers for an INGO were reportedly assaulted while transporting two patients on motorcycles in the Ouham prefecture. The aid workers were ambushed, robbed, and assaulted by armed men suspected to be MPC/FPRC.

Source: AWSD2

Democratic Republic of the Congo

13-14 July 2019: In Mukulia village, North Kivu province, unidentified attackers killed two national Ebola health workers for unascertained reasons. The victims had been receiving threats since last December, and one had already been attacked on an unspecified date. Sources:

AWSD2 , Reuters, The New Humanitarian and VOA News 15 July 2019: Near Isale, Beni district, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men reportedly attacked the house of a health worker, severely injuring the man's wife with machete and threatening the health worker.

Source: ACLED