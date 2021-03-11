Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - February 2021

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Cameroon

04 February 2021: In Muyuka town, Fako division, Southwest region, gunmen fired at an MSF ambulance responding to an emergency call, critically injuring a nurse on board who was picked up by a second ambulance and taken to hospital. Sources: HumAngle and MSF

04 February 2021: In Bamenda city, Northwest region, youths attacked health care workers overseeing the burial of a pastor who had recently died of COVID-19. After forcing the COVID-19 team away from the premises, they confiscated the coffin and carried out the burial without following the health measures imposed by the health care team. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Central African Republic

15-16 February 2021: In Bambari city, Ouaka prefecture, bullets and explosives from violent clashes hit an MSF medical tent, wounding at least eight women and nine children. Sources: MSF and MSF Canada

Democratic Republic of the Congo

13 January 2021: Near Mambasa town, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, two Red Cross volunteers were attacked by local community members during the burial of a suspected Ebola victim, causing serious injuries. Source: IFCR

06 February 2020: In Kigabiro locality, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a male nurse at Tanga Health Centre was kidnapped in the night by unknown perpetrators. Sources: Election-Net and WikiRumours

Around 16 February 2021: Along the Beni-Kasindi axis, Kalembo and Libokara villages, Beni territory, North Kivu province, pharmacies as well as shops were looted in an attack by ADF militants during which between 10-18 civilians were killed, two wounded and two others held hostage. Source: ACLED1

21 February 2020: In Kaheku village, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, an Ebola vaccination team was attacked by local community members. While no casualties or injuries were reported, the incident reportedly resulted in material damage to the team’s equipment. After discussions, local community members allowed the Ebola response team to carry out their work in the locality. Source: Radio Moto

Social Media Monitoring in the DRC Resurgent Ebola in North Kivu: social media responses

Social media reactions to news surrounding the new Ebola outbreak indicate that the damaging rumours which negatively impacted public health campaigns during the tenth Ebola epidemic continue to be shared on social media. Some of these rumours include the claim that Ebola is a plot by outsiders and corrupt institutions or individuals to make money from the outbreak. Read the full report

Ethiopia

15 February 2021: In the Aba Sina forest area of Gimbi, West Wollegga zone, Oromia region, six people travelling in an ambulance from Asosa to Addis Ababa were abducted by an armed group. Two were later released. Source: ACLED1

Mali

26 January 2020: In Gao city, a private health clinic was robbed by armed men who arrived in a mounted vehicle. All patients in the clinic were robbed of their personal belongings. Source: Studio Tamani

10 February 2020: In Herba village, Bourra commune, Goa region, a local health centre was ransacked in the afternoon by six armed men mounted on motorbikes. The men broke down the pharmacy’s door, looted all the medical supplies, and hijacked a moto-tricycle which served as an ambulance for the health centre. Source: Studio Tamani

18 February 2020: In Gao city and region, armed men looted a medical clinic, assaulted patients and health workers and robbed them of their personal belongings. Source: Studio Tamani

Niger

27 January - 04 February 2021: In Bani Bangou, Abala, Ouallam and Bankilare departments, Tillaberi region, 31 health facilities were forced to close due to continuous insecurity including attacks against civilians and health staff. Source: ReliefWeb

Nigeria

07 February 2021: In Owo city, Ondo state, relatives of a dead COVID-19 patient assaulted several nurses at the Federal Medical Centre, two of which were seriously injured and were subsequently hospitalised. The following day, nurses started a strike, refusing to return to work until adequate security was provided. Sources: AP News, Sahara Reporters and YouTube

Somalia

19 February 2021: In Mogadishu, military personnel barred three doctors and staff of the free emergency provider Aamin Ambulance from conducting medical evacuations for victims of gunshot wounds. The ban happened shortly after an ambush of opposition protesters. Source: Goobjoog News

South Africa

04 February 2021: In Carletonville town, West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng province, unidentified perpetrators set fire to the personal protective equipment storeroom, resulting in the loss of COVID-19 medical equipment. Source: ENCA

South Sudan

14 February 2021: Between Rumbek Centre and Rumber North, Lakes state, gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbrek centre to Malek, killing at least three aid workers and wounding four more. One health worker is reportedly missing. The vehicle was hired by the Lakes’ State Ministry of Health and was carrying communication material to sensitise the population about polio vaccination, as well as polio vaccines and packs, as part of the second round of vaccination since an outbreak in September last year. The incident occurred during clashes between armed pastoralists in the Mabor area. Sources: ECHO and Eye Radio

Asia

Afghanistan

16 February 2021: Near Nasrat High school, in PD4 of Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province, a doctor was on his way to work with two security guards when they were killed in one of two shootings carried out in the area on that day by gunmen, possibly local militants. Sources: Ariana News, GardaWorld and Xinhua Net

23 February 2021: In the Sarak-e Panj area of Baghlani-e-Markaz district, Baghlan province, a surgeon and head of the Baghlani Jadid Hospital was killed while on his way to Pul-e Khumri city. Baghlan police accused the Taliban of carrying out the attack. Sources: ACLED1 and Tolo News

Indonesia

15 February 2021: In Bilogai village, Sugapa district, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua province, three people, including a male patient who was shot earlier that day in Mamba village, were shot dead by the Indonesian military at the Bilogai Health Clinic. The perpetrators claimed the victims were rebels who had tried to steal military weapons. Local community members stated that the victims were civilians and not part of the National Liberation Army of West Papua (TPNPB). Source: ACLED1

Pakistan

22 February 2021: In North Waziristan district, Bannu division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified perpetrators fired upon a vehicle carrying four female Pakistani aid workers affiliated with a programme for developing household skills for women, killing them. A fifth aid worker, also a woman, survived the attack by taking refuge in a nearby house. The attackers fled to the nearby mountains. Sources: Al Jazeera, The Guardian and The New York Times

Myanmar

20 February 2021: In Mandalay city, Burmese soldiers shot at ambulance cars and medical staff who went to rescue injured protesters during the protests against the recent military coup. Sources: Twitter I and Twitter II