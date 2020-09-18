Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - August 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

21 August 2020: Near Mentao, Pobe-Mengao department, Soum province, Sahel region, presumed JNIM militants reportedly intercepted an INGO vehicle and seized a large amount of medicine. Source: ACLED

Central African Republic

13 August 2020: Near Mboki, Obo, Haut-Mbomou prefecture, seven health workers, including a doctor, were detained by ex-Seleka UPC militiamen, as they were traveling to the town for a measles vaccination campaign. Militia leaders claimed that the group had been detained after attempting to enter the UPC-controlled area without a permit from the group. Two agents in charge of voting registration were also kidnapped. Unconfirmed reports that the militia fighters seized medical supplies, money, and personal items from the health workers. Sources: Corbeau News and GardaWorld

Madagascar

Around 12 August 2020: In Beteva, Miandrivazo district, Menabe region, a nurse was attacked and killed by an unidentified armed group. Source: ACLED

Nigeria

11 August 2020: In Mahuta village, Danudume LGA, Katsina state, unidentified perpetrators abducted a health worker. Source: Vanguard

17 August 2020: In Magumeri LGA, Borno state, suspected Boko Haram insurgents set fire to a hospital during a wider assault on the area. Sources: EONS Intelligence and Sahara Reporters

28 August 2020: In Calabar city, Calabar-Municipal, Cross River state, a female pediatrician at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital was kidnapped by unknown gunmen around the Marian Road. This incident on top of previous abductions of doctors led medics to protest. Source: Daily Post Nigeria

31 August 2020: In Idoani town, Ondo state, unidentified gunmen kidnapped the Chief Medical Director of General Hospital and two other health workers while they were on their way to Owo town for an official engagement. Sources: Nigeria Security Tracker, Punch and Sahara Reporters

Somalia

15 August 2020: In Hodan district, Mogadishu, Banadir region, a young man was shot dead in his pharmacy by Al Shabaab militants. Source: ACLED

South Sudan

10 August 2020: Between Yei and Lasu, Central Equatoria state, a clearly-marked aid convoy of two vehicles was ambushed by an armed group while on its way to provide medical services at a refugee camp in Lasu. The convoy, a van and an ambulance, was carrying 15 passengers - 11 aid workers and four patients - at the time of the attack. The NGO van driver was shot and wounded but managed to keep driving and escape, while the ambulance was forced to stop and the passengers fled into a nearby bush. All the passengers of the convoy were later accounted for. The ambulance was looted of medical and nutritional supplies. Sources: Eye Radio and Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

04 August 2020: In Nyala city, South Darfur state, an ambulance was hijacked by gunmen. The perpetrators also abducted the driver but released him later that same day at Abu Shouk camp. Source: ACLED