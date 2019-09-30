Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - August 2019

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Throughout August 2019: In Goma city, North Kivu province, Ebola response medics are reportedly continuing to encounter attacks and resistance from local communities. North Kivu’s Governor announced that those who spread misinformation to hamper relief efforts will face arrest. Sources: AP and Reuters

03 August 2019: Near Butembo, Palatalisa, North Kivu province, an unidentified armed group shot at an Ebola Response Team convoy, damaging several vehicles. Source: ACLED

06 August 2019: Near Lambo Katenga village, roughly 150km N of Kalemie, Tanganyika province, a group of 15 local Mai Mai militants ambushed the local Red Cross Committee’s president and other civilians. The perpetrators beat all the victims, tied them up, and robbed them of their valuables. Two civilians were also injured. Source: AWSD2

08 August 2019: Update: Three Congolese doctors were arrested over the killing of a Cameroonian WHO doctor in Butembo town, North Kivu last April. Source: BBC

13 August 2019 (DOA): In Mbau town, North Kivu province, Ebola related activities operations in the area were suspended after suspected ADF elements attacked and killed six people, including one civil society leader. Source: CIDRAP 23 August 2019: In Boga town, Ituri province, ADF rebels looted the Anglican Mission Hospital as part of a wider assault on the town.

Source: Gafcon

26 August 2019: In Walikale, North Kivu province, the body of a murdered doctor was found. Source: ACLED