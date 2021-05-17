Attacks on Health Care Monthly News Brief - April 2021

Africa

Burkina Faso

30 April 2021: In Dori city, Seno province, an ambulance transporting a patient was fired at by suspected ISWAP militants. No injuries were reported. Source: ACLED

Burundi

05 April 2021: In Mwaro province, a nurse from the Tutsi ethnic group was attacked by members of the Conseil National pour la Défense de la Démocratie - Forces pour la Défense de la Démocratie (CNDD-FDD), allegedly for refusing to join their political party. Source: ACLED

Cameroon

07 April 2021: In Kumbo city, Bui department, Northwest region, suspected Ambazonian separatist fighters stormed and fired gunshots at the Saint Elizabeth Catholic General Hospital/Shisong Cardiac Centre, before abducting three nurses for allegedly allowing one of their members, who had been poisoned, to die. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Central African Republic

As reported on 02 April 2021: In Bakouma town and sub-prefecture, Mbomou prefecture, Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebels looted a hospital and destroyed a bridge between the town and Bago village. Source: Radio Ndeke Luka

Democratic Republic of the Congo

07 April 2021: In Beni city, North Kivu province, unidentified perpetrators looted two health facilities, burned down houses, and abducted civilians to help them transport stolen goods and livestock. Source: OCHA

09 April 2021: Near Beni city, North Kivu province, anti-MONUSCO protesters attempted to block a road leading to the city, in the process blocking the path of an ambulance which was carrying the body of a man killed earlier in a suspected rebel attack. A woman was hit by a vehicle and died on the scene. Source: Reuters

12 April 2021: In Bijojo village, Uvira territory, South Kivu province, a hospital was attacked and equipment and medicine looted by Ngumino-Twigwaneho coalition members. An inpatient was killed and a health worker injured. Sources: ACLED1 and Actualité

Malawi

As reported on 22 April 2021: The Malawian Government has planned to destroy more than 16,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, donated via a partnership between the AU and the telecommunication company MTN Group, because they expired on 13 April. The WHO has warned against the destruction of any expired vaccines, whilst the Africa Centres for Disease Control stated that it had been assured they could still be used. Source: BBC

Nigeria

08 April 2021: In several communities, Gwer LGA, Benue state, troops from the Nigerian Army’s Operation Whirl Stroke demolished hospitals and schools, alongside houses, farms and vehicles as part of a wider assault on the area, leaving at least 70 people dead. Source: Sahara Reporters

11 April 2021: Along the Imeko-Abeokuta Road, Imeko town, Imeko Afon LGA, Ogun state, two health workers were abducted at gunpoint by Fulani herdsmen while on the way to the Imeko General Hospital. A NGN20 million ransom was placed. By 13 April, the victims had been freed. Sources: Eons Intelligence and Punch

11-12 April 2021: Near Onipe community, North LGA, Ogun state, unidentified perpetrators appeared from a bush and started shooting indiscriminately along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, before abducting three women, including a dental therapist of the Ijebu Igbo General Hospital, a teacher of the Itamarun Comprehensive High School, and a military officer. The victims were rescued by the police at the Ogunmakin community on 16 April. Source: GhGossip and Punch

22 April 2021: In Kajuru LGA, Kaduna state, two female nurses were abducted from Idon General Hospital by a Kaduna-based militia. Sources: ACLED and Council on Foreign Relations

Somalia

22 April 2021: Near Al-baraka neighborhood, Mogadishu city, Hodan district, Banadir region, a Somali dermatologist doctor at Ramadan Hospital was shot dead in front of his house by suspected al Shabaab militants. Sources: Hiiraan, Horn Observer and New Delhi Times

South Sudan

As reported on 22 April 2021: The South Sudanese Government has planned to discard some 59,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, donated via a partnership between the AU and the telecommunication company MTN Group, because they have passed their expiry date. The WHO has warned against the destruction of any expired vaccines, whilst the Africa Centres for Disease Control stated that it had been assured they could still be used. Many vaccines can be used up to 36 months after manufacture, although there is insufficient data to prove their effectiveness over longer periods. Source: BBC

24 April 2021: In Jamjang county, Unity state, a group of 20 youths stormed a health INGO compound and physically attacked staff, resulting in multiple injuries. One senior medical officer was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Juba. UN peacekeepers were deployed to the area to protect aid workers and prevent further violence. Sources: IRC and OCHA

Sudan

25 April 2021: In Khartoum city and state, two medics protesting at El Tamiz Hospital over a lack of action taken about 190 bodies decomposing in the hospital mortuary were seriously injured during a raid on their sit-in protest, presumably by police officers. Source: Dabanga Sudan

As reported on 05/08 April 2021: In Geneina city, West Darfur state, unidentified perpetrators attacked an ambulance and a rocket-propelled grenade of unidentified origin hit the Sultan Tajeldin Hospital amidst clashes between Masalit and Arab tribesmen. Sources: France 24, The New Arab I and The New Arab II

Asia

Afghanistan

09 April 2021: In the Karta-e-Sakhi area of PD3, Kabul city, a doctor was shot dead by gunmen. Source: ACLED1

30 April 2021: In Puli Alam city and district, Logar province, a car bomb explosion damaged a hospital, along with a guesthouse and nearby residential houses. Source: BBC

Myanmar

This report ‘Violence Against Health Care in Myanmar’ highlights 109 incidents of violence against health workers, facilities and transport in Myanmar between 11 February and 12 April 2021. Health workers were arrested, injured and killed, and hospitals raided and occupied by Tatmadaw soldiers or associated police forces. We are continuing to monitor the situation in Myanmar. Download data on HDX.

India

28 April 2021: In Paramakudi city, Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu state, two doctors were stopped at a shop and asked to produce their ID cards by a police officer, as they were on their way to work at the COVID-19 care centre of the Paramakudi Government Arts College. As the doctors did not have their identity cards with them, the police officer did not believe that they were doctors. When they tried to contact their seniors, the officer verbally abused them, and only let them go when they managed to reach their superiors. In response, on 29 April, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association boycotted the out-patient department of the Government Medical College Hospital and the Paramakudi health facility. Source: The ****Hindu

Pakistan

09 April 2021: In Faisalabad city, district and division, Punjab province, police detained two female nurses of the District Headquarters Hospital under blasphemy laws, on the grounds that whilst tidying the locker of a head nurse they had scratched off a verse from the Quran on a sticker. Both nurses face the death penalty. Source: The New Arab

Europe

France

12 April 2021: In the 16th district, Paris, an unidentified perpetrator shot dead a man and seriously injured a woman outside the Red Cross-run Henry Dunant private geriatric hospital, before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Source: The New ****Arab

Russian Federation

Up until 20 April 2021: In Vladimir oblast, Russian authorities continued to prevent a team of physicians from visiting an ailing Kremlin critic, currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, at a medical facility on the premises of a penal colony. The patient launched an ongoing hunger strike on 31 March to demand proper medical treatment for a series of illnesses. Sources: New Age I and New Age ****II

Middle East and North Africa

Occupied Palestinian Territories

12 April 2021: In Al Bireh, Ramallah governorate, a Palestinian doctor was assaulted and detained by Israeli military forces during a raid. Source: ACLED

Lebanon

As reported on 12 April 2021: As the 2022 Lebanese General Election approaches, some politicians appear to be placing COVID-19 vaccination efforts at the centre of their re-election campaign, and have reportedly approached voters to get the vaccine in exchange for their loyalty. In this context, whilst some elderly people remain unvaccinated, many young and healthy people have received the vaccine already through corrupt means. Source: The New ****Arab

Syrian Arab Republic

28 April 2021: At Abu Hamam town, Deir ez Zor countryside, a pharmacy owner was shot at when two gunmen on a motorbike stormed at the pharmacy, allegedly for trading drugs and illicit pills. The pharmacy owner denies the accusations and was severely injured and hospitalised in the incident. His pharmacy had also been attacked previously, with casualties reported. Source: SOHR

Yemen

26 April 2021: In Aththaorah district, Amanat Al Asimah governorate, a Saudi-German Hospital was damaged and houses destroyed when airstrikes struck the vicinity of an amusement park. Source: CIMP

The Americas

Chile

13 April 2021: In Quidico, Tirua commune, Biobio region, a medical clinic was fired at by armed men. The perpetrators also set fire to four homes, injuring a woman. The attacks were reportedly attributed to territorial resistance organisations. Sources: ACLED1, Biobio Chile and G5 noticias

Colombia

13 April 2021: In Caucasia, Antioquia department, a doctor at Cesar Uribe Piedrahita Hospital was shot and killed by armed men. The victim had denounced corruption cases in the hospital. Another doctor who also denounced corruption in 2019 was found dead in a flat last December. Sources: DW and Semana

Haiti

24 April 2021: In Port-au-Prince, Ouest, a pharmacist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the State University of Haiti was abducted by gang members while she was leaving the university after a lecture. A ransom of 400,000 US dollars was demanded by the perpetrators. The pharmacist was released on 1st May 2021. Sources: ACLED1 and Alterpresse

Mexico

As reported on 16 April 2021: In Michoacan state, unidentified perpetrators opened fire on soldiers bringing a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. No injuries were reported and the delivery continued. One man was arrested and five assault rifles were seized. Source: AP

16 April 2021: In Tangancicuaro municipality, Michoacan state, gunfire of unidentified origin struck an ambulance of a COVID-19 vaccination squad as well as members of the state police. Source: Twitter

As reported on 16 April 2021: In 14 unspecified townships, Chiapas and Oaxaca states, indigenious councils have refused to allow COVID-19 vaccination teams to administer doses due to community distrust in the vaccine and perceptions that the number of positive cases is too low to justify its administration. Source: AP

Asia and the Pacific

India

05 April 2021: In Dandia Bazar neighbourhood, Jambubet locality, Vadodara city, Gujarat state, a mob of 60 people, including seven family members of a patient who had died of COVID-19, stormed a private hospital where the patient was being treated, assaulting a member of staff and damaging oxygen supplies. The perpetrators accused the doctors of negligence and blamed them for the death of the patient. Source: The Indian ****Express

11 April 2021: In Bidkin city, Aurangabad, Maharashtra state, a nurse and a doctor were attacked by a patient at a local hospital. No information is specified about the patient’s motives. Source: ACLED1

11 April 2021: In Sirsod Banjari village, Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh state, a family attacked a team of four health workers — an employee of the National Rural Health Mission, a nurse, a medical officer and their driver — who were attempting to persuade a man to come to hospital after he had received a positive COVID-19 test. The nurse was attacked with a pipe and two or three police officers who intervened were also attacked by the same perpetrators. Source: The Indian ****Express

As reported on 14 April 2021: In New Delhi, a police officer allegedly assaulted and injured a 43-year-old Nigerian man with a lathi at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, leading to his subsequent death. Source: Sahara Reporters

New Zealand

13 April 2021: In Christchurch city, Canterbury region, South Island, an unidentified perpetrator threatened to assault a nurse at the Burwood Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic after the nurse refused to inoculate him or her. The perpetrator may have also attempted to steal an unidentified object from the nurse. Police arrived after the individual left the clinic. Source: Stuff

Middle East and North Africa

Iraq

24 April 2021: In Baghdad, underfunding, corruption and negligence on the part of hospital management have reportedly resulted in the explosion of an oxygen cylinder which started a fire in the first floor ICU of the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital. The flames spread quickly due to the facility having no fire protection system in place, and false ceilings allowed the blaze to reach highly flammable products. The fire caused at least 82 deaths and more than 100 injuries. At least 200 people were rescued from the scene. Among those dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of COVID-19. Hours after the incident, the Iraqi Government fired key hospital officials. Sources: Al Jazeera, Arab News, The New Arab and The New Humanitarian

The Americas

United States of America

07 April 2021: Outside Rock Hill city, York county, South Carolina state, a mass shooting of unidentified origin outside a home left six people dead, including a prominent doctor, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and one HVAC technician who was working in the house at the time. A second technician was flown to a Charlotte hospital in critical condition but died days later. Source: WSOC-TV

1 Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) database attribution policy. Accessed 05 May 2021.