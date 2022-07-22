Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 29 June - 12 July 2022

Past editions: 15-28 June; 01-14 June; 18-31 May; 04-17 May; 20 April-03 May; 06-19 April; All. Help support our work by sharing this resource. Please copy and paste this link: bit.ly/01-14June2022HealthBMNB

Please get in touchif you are interested in curated datasets, if you have made a public statement that you would like us to include in our Bi Monthly News Brief, to report an incident or if you have additional information on an incident we have reported on.

Visit our website, join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter

Visit our website, join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter.