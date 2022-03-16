Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 29 December 2021 - 11 January 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Ethiopia

31 December 2021: In Tigray region, security forces reportedly stopped Red Cross ambulances from leaving a hospital. Source: Twitter

Nigeria

05 January 2022: In Gujba LGA, Yobe state, suspected ISWAP militants set an ambulance on fire and looted medical supplies from a government-owned health care facility, in the process also completely destroying a fertiliser factory. Source: Vanguard

South Sudan

07 January 2022: In Malakal town, Upper Nile state, the Director of Administration and Finance at the state’s Health Ministry was detained for hours at the police headquarters for rejecting a ministry’s newly appointed director-general. Source: Radio Tamazuj