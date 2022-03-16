World + 9 more
Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 29 December 2021 - 11 January 2022
The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).
Africa
Ethiopia
31 December 2021: In Tigray region, security forces reportedly stopped Red Cross ambulances from leaving a hospital. Source: Twitter
Nigeria
05 January 2022: In Gujba LGA, Yobe state, suspected ISWAP militants set an ambulance on fire and looted medical supplies from a government-owned health care facility, in the process also completely destroying a fertiliser factory. Source: Vanguard
South Sudan
07 January 2022: In Malakal town, Upper Nile state, the Director of Administration and Finance at the state’s Health Ministry was detained for hours at the police headquarters for rejecting a ministry’s newly appointed director-general. Source: Radio Tamazuj