Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 26 January - 08 February 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

27 January 2022: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was detained. Source: WHOSSA1

30 January 2022: In Kiamou village, Yamba department, Gourma province, the only ambulance in the district was stolen by Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) militants. Source: AIB

31 January 2022: In Bisso village, Nouna town, Kossi province, presumed JNIM militants seized an ambulance along with the driver who was released shortly after. Source: ACLED2

31 January 2022: In an undisclosed location, two health workers were kidnapped. Source: WHOSSA1

04 February 2022: In Badinogou village, Djibo town, a nurse was attacked and raped in front of her colleagues by JNIM militants. Source: ACLED2

Cameroon

As reported on 24 January 2022: In Banso, in the Bui Division, in the Northwest region, patients of the Banso Baptist Hospital were harassed by a group of soldiers while searching for wounded separatist fighters. Source: Mimi Mefo Infos

Democratic Republic of the Congo

29 January 2022: In Alagi village, Mambasa town, Djugu territory, Ituri province, six people were killed and three others seriously injured with machetes in an attack on the Dhengo Health Centre by Congo Development Cooperative (CODECO) fighters. Medical supplies were stolen and over 60 houses were burnt down. Source: Radio Okapi