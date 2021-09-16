World + 14 more
Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 25 August - 07 September 2021
Insecurity Insight publishes data on incidents where health workers were killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA) and incidents where health facilities were damaged or destroyed by a perpetrator including state and non-state actor groups, criminals, individuals, students and other staff members. 01 January-31 July 2021 Health Care KKADD is now available for download via our website or on [HDX]
Burkina Faso
01 September 2021: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was reportedly abducted or detained. Source: WHOSSA1
Ethiopia
Around 03 September 2021: In Sekota town, Wag Hamra zone, Amhara region, health centres were reportedly looted by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Houses, schools, businesses and government institutions were also looted during the attack. Source: ACLED2
Mali
30 August 2021: In Bazi-Gourma village, Ansongo commune, Gao region, a health worker was abducted and motorcycles from NGO workers looted by suspected Islamic State of West-Africa Province (ISWAP) militants. Source: Radio Guintan