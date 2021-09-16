Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 25 August - 07 September 2021

Insecurity Insight publishes data on incidents where health workers were killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA) and incidents where health facilities were damaged or destroyed by a perpetrator including state and non-state actor groups, criminals, individuals, students and other staff members. 01 January-31 July 2021 Health Care KKADD is now available for download via our website or on [HDX]

Help support our work by sharing this resource with your networks. Please copy and paste this link: https://bit.ly/July2021HealthMNB

Burkina Faso

01 September 2021: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was reportedly abducted or detained. Source: WHOSSA1

Ethiopia

Around 03 September 2021: In Sekota town, Wag Hamra zone, Amhara region, health centres were reportedly looted by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Houses, schools, businesses and government institutions were also looted during the attack. Source: ACLED2

Mali

30 August 2021: In Bazi-Gourma village, Ansongo commune, Gao region, a health worker was abducted and motorcycles from NGO workers looted by suspected Islamic State of West-Africa Province (ISWAP) militants. Source: Radio Guintan