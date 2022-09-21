Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 24 August-06 September 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

03 September 2022: Between Matiakoali and Ougarou, Est region, an ambulance was damaged when an military escort convoy hit an IED likely planted by suspected JNIM militants. Source:

ACLED1

06 September 2022: In Solenzo town, Boucle du Mouhoun region, an ambulance was taken from a health centre by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

As reported on 31 August 2022: In Sebba town, Yagha province, around fifty health workers left the health zone due to increasing insecurity and demanded to be redeployed in safer areas in the country. Some health workers reported that armed militants forced them to leave their posts and threatened to shoot them if they returned. Source: Agence d’information du Burkina Central African Republic

13 August 2022: In an undisclosed location, a mobile clinic was searched. Health assets were reportedly taken and an unspecified number of health workers threatened. Source: WHOSSA1

20 August 2022: In an undisclosed location, a mobile clinic was searched. Health assets were reportedly taken and an unspecified number of health workers threatened. Source: WHOSSA1

21 August 2022: In an undisclosed location, a mobile clinic was searched. Source: WHOSSA1 Cameroon

07 September: In Bafia town, Centre region, a nurse and security guard at Gondon Catholic Hospital were stabbed with a dagger by armed men. Source: Mimi Mefo Info Democratic Republic of the Congo

27 August 2022: In Kavasewa village, Bashu chieftaincy, Beni territory, a pharmacy and civilian houses were set on fire and three women killed during an attack by alleged Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) forces on the village. Sources: Actualité and Radio Moto

28 August 2022: In Kabindi town, Jomba grouping, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, a health centre was looted by alleged M23 Movement militants. Source: Actualité

02 September 2022: In Kamesi Mbonzo neighbourhood, Bulengera commune, Butembo city, North Kivu province, the recent installation of a military position in an area close to Unity hospital has reportedly increased military activity in the area, affecting the hospital’s activities. Patients have been reported to be avoiding the area. Source: Radio Moto

Ethiopia

31 August 2022: In Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, the surroundings of the Mekelle General Hospital were hit by bombs dropped by an Ethiopian Government drone. The extent of the damage and casualties remained unclear. Sources: RFI and The New Arab

Mali

11 August 2022: On the road between Niafounke and Soumpi, Tombouctou region, two COVID-19 vaccination workers were reportedly kidnapped by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

18 August 2022: Between Tidarmene and Achibogo villages, Menaka region, an ICRC vehicle was reportedly seized by an armed group. The vehicle was later recovered. Source: ACLED1

19 August 2022: In Kignan town, Sikasso region, a health centre was reportedly looted and vandalised, and a pharmacist sustained gunshot injuries during a nighttime attack by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

04 September 2022: In Nia-Ouro village, Mopti region, a male nurse is reportedly missing following a reported attack on the village by the Malian Armed Forces and mercenaries of the Wagner Security Group. Several women were assaulted, and property including valuables and livestock were looted during the incident. Source: ACLED1

01 September 2022: In Gao city and region, an ICRC vehicle was reportedly seized by an unidentified armed group. The vehicle was later recovered. Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

05 September 2022: In Kutua village, Odinepa administrative post, Erati district, Nampula province, a health facility was damaged and houses burnt down during an attack by armed men believed to be Islamic terrorists. Source: Club of Mozambique

Nigeria

10 August 2022: In Maraban Rido community, Chikun LGA, Kaduna state, gunmen attempted to kidnap the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, after shooting at his vehicle. Source: Notice

South Sudan

05 September 2022: In New Fangak town, Jonglei state, a health facility was reportedly looted and two schools destroyed by an unidentified armed group. Source: ACLED1

Sudan

21 August 2022: In Khashm El Girba town, Kassala state, the Workers Union branch of the Khashm El Girba Hospital gave the Ministry of Health 48 hours to dismiss the director of the hospital over the deterioration of health and medical performance and patient care, threatening to launch a strike if the dismissal does not happen. Source: Radio Dabanga

21 August 2022: In El Fasher city, North Darfur state, all hospitals and health centres remained closed as staff remained on strike for the fourth consecutive week. Source: Radio Dabanga