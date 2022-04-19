Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 23 March - 05 April 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 26 March 2022: In the health zone of Kamango, Beni territory, North Kivu province, 18 health facilities closed due to growing insecurity in the area including repeated attacks by Allied Democratic Forces militia. Source: Actualité

10 March 2022: In Katalukuli village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, Maï-Maï militia members raided a health centre and kidnapped four male nurses and a driver, taking them to the Kakungu forest. One of the nurses and the driver managed to escape their kidnappers. Nurses in the Fizi health zone went on strike to demand the release of their kidnapped colleagues, impacting health services in the area. Sources: Actualité, La Prunelle, Radio Okapi and HumAngle

Nigeria

28 March 2022: In Kaduna state, gunmen detonated a bomb on a railway and opened fire on a train linking Kaduna city with Abuja, injuring a female dental surgeon of the Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital.

Sources: HumAngle, Peoples Gazette and Sahara Reporters

Somalia

23 March 2022: In Beledweyne city, Hiran region, Hirshabelle state, a suicide bomber targeted a female parliamentary election candidate. A car bomb later detonated at the main hospital where casualties from the first explosion were being taken. 48 people were killed, and 108 more injured. Al Shabaab claimed responsibility. Sources: The New Arab and The New Humanitarian

Asia

Afghanistan

As reported on 12 March 2022: Update: In Kunduz city, district and province, police arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of seven polio vaccinators on three separate occasions on 24 February. The suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that they shot the victims on the orders of their leaders from the National Resistance Front, a group opposed to Taliban rule. Source: The New Arab