Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 23 February - 08 March 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

23 February 2022: In Boucle du Mouhoun region, gunmen stopped and stole an MSF vehicle. No staff injuries were reported. Source: MSF Western & Central Africa

Cameroon

26 February 2022: In Mile 90 Nsongwa area, Northwest region, an armed group stopped a medical convoy and shot at one of the two vehicles, killing a nurse and injuring two more. Sources: Africa News and Mimi Mefo Info

Ethiopia

As reported on 16 February 2022: In Kobo and Chenna area, Amhara region, TPLF fighters reportedly vandalised and looted medical facilities making it difficult for those in need of medical care to obtain treatment locally, forcing them to wait until they could reach hospital in nearby towns. For survivors of rape, this was too late to receive crucial post-rape care, some of which must be administered within 72 hours. Source: Amnesty International

Mali

Between 08-10 February 2022: In an unspecified village near Tessit, a health centre and a pharmacy were ransacked and an ambulance stolen by Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) fighters. Source: The Guardian

Nigeria

22 February 2022: In Ikot Ekpaw locality, Mkpat Enin LGA, Akwa Ibom state, gunmen stormed the premises of the Cottage Hospital and kidnapped a doctor. In response, the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association warned that it would suspend its services throughout the state if the doctor was not released unconditionally within 48 hours. Source: Punch

South Sudan

As reported on 28 February 2022: In Malakal, Upper Nile state, two officials of the regional Health Ministry were released without charges, after spending around three weeks in police custody. They