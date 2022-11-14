Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 19 October - 01 November 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Cameroon

06-09 October 2022: In Solenzo commune, Boucle du Mouhoun region, unidentified perpetrators launched a series of attacks on health centres and NGO offices, resulting in the loss of two ambulances, the theft of medicine and supplies, and the theft of a 4x4 vehicle from the warehouse attached to the Medical Centre. Vandalism and theft of materials was also reported from NGO offices. Source: OCHA

26 October 2022: In Nsongwa in Bamenda, North West region, a nurse was killed and a doctor injured by suspected separatist fighters who opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in. Sources: Mimimefo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 11 October 2022: In Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province, more than 20 health structures are no longer functioning after March 23 rebels gained control of a number of localities in the area. Source: Kivu Times

19-20 October 2022: In Maboya village, Beni territory, North Kivu province, a nurse was kidnapped and seven civilians killed in an attack on Maboya Hospital by suspected ADF militants. Four buildings were also burned down and looted. Several nurses have gone missing. Sources: Barrons, Twitter and WikiRumours

Ethiopia

Around 21 October 2022 : In Addi Arkay, North Gondar, Amhara region, an unspecified number of health facilities were reportedly looted and destroyed by TPLF forces. Source: ACLED1

28 October 2022: Between Adwa and Adi Remets, Dedebit, Asgede woreda, Tigray region, a Red Cross ambulance driver was shot and killed after the ambulance they were travelling in and transporting injured suspected ENDF soldiers, was stopped by TPLF soldiers. The injured soldiers were also killed. Sources: ACLED1 , AWSD2 and ICRC

Mali

25 October 2022: Between Intahaka and Gao city and region, a health worker was killed and his motorcycle and equipment were taken by suspected IS Sahel militants. Source: ACLED1

Mozambique

10 October 2022: In Ntoli village, 35 km south of Nangade district headquarters, Ntoli Health Centre was raided by armed men in an attack on the village. Several homes were destroyed and a woman was shot and killed. Source: Cabo Ligado

10 October 2022: In Ntoli village, Nangade district, Cabo Delgado province, insurgents looted a newly opened health centre amid a wider assault in the area. Source: Zitamar 11 October 2022: In Nangade district headquarters, four people, including a Tanzanian national, were arrested by police on suspicion of smuggling medicines to insurgents. Source: Cabo Ligado

Nigeria

18 October 2022: In Lapai LGA, Niger state, an unspecified number of armed bandits invaded the Gulu General Hospital, from where they abducted more than 20 people, including relatives of patients, and at least 10 other health workers. Two people were killed. Source: Reuters

Somalia

29 October 2022: In Mogadishu, an al Shabaab car bomb detonated near the Education Ministry, as students lined up to collect their high school certificates. A second bomb went off as medical teams arrived on the scene, killing at least 100 people. Sources: BBC, The Guardian and The New York Times Sudan

25 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, two health workers were injured at a health facility. Source: WHOSSA2