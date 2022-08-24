Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 15 - 28 June

Past editions: 01-14 June; 18-31 May; 04-17 May; 20 April-03 May; 06-19 April; All. Help support the protection of health care by sharing this resource. Please copy and paste this link: bit.ly/15-28June2022HealthBMNB

Explore our Attacked and Threatened: Health Care at Risk interactive global map to see incidents where health workers were killed, kidnapped or injured, incidents where health facilities were damaged or destroyed, who the perpetrators were and the weapons used. The data on the map is as of 06 July 2022.

How to use the map: