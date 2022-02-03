Past editions: 29 December - 11 January; 15-28 December; All.

Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief | 12-25 January 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

15 January 2022: In Koflande village, Mangodara department, Comoé province, the village health centre was vandalised by militants presumed to be from Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM). The militants also fired gunshots in the air and interrogated residents. **Source: **ACLED^1^

19 January 2022: In Sanba village, Barsalogho department Sanmatenga province, JNIM militants briefly detained several nurses, seized an ambulance, and opened fire at the market. **Source: **ACLED^1^

Central African Republic

**20 January 2022: **Along the road between Batangafo and Kabo towns, a clearly marked MSF vehicle with staff and patients onboard was ambushed by a group of armed men wearing military fatigues. Staff were threatened, mistreated and violently robbed. **Source: **MSF

Democratic Republic of the Congo

12 January 2022: In Bandera village, Kalemie town, Tanganyika province, a male laboratory worker was kidnapped. His body was found dead in a river two days later. **Source: **La Prunelle

12 January 2022: In Lwanoli village, Watalinga chieftaincy, Beni territory, North Kivu province, Allied Democratic Forces militants looted health supplies from the Lwanoli Hospital before burning it down. No patients or staff were reported injured. **Sources: Actualité and **Radio Moto

**15 January 2022: **In Petsi, Djugu territory, Ituri province, a health centre was attacked. **Source: **UNICEF

20 January 2022: In Mugogo village, South Kivu province, an administrator of the local health zone was kidnapped and tortured by local Ngumino armed militants while on his way to reopening Katanga Hospital, which had been closed since February 2020 due to insecurity. The militants reportedly attacked the administrator for opening a hospital in an area occupied by their Bafuliiru enemies. **Source: **La Prunelle

As reported on 22 January 2022: In Komanda health zone, Ituri province, health authorities have withdrawn from a total of eight health areas out of the 17 that make up Komanda health zone due to insecurity, with severe consequences for the ability of residents in these areas to access lifesaving medicine and health care. **Source: **Radio Okapi

Ethiopia

**As last reported on 18 January 2022: **In Amhara and Tigray regions, the de-facto blockade on humanitarian aid and medical supplies imposed by the Ethiopian Government has forced hospitals to shut down. Doctors have replaced disinfectants with salt to clean wounds, and reused single-use items, such as gloves, surgical materials and chest drains. Some health facilities cannot provide routine vaccines, and patients are receiving expired medication. Moreover, WFP convoys have been unable to reach Tigray since mid-December, resulting in an all-time low number of distribution activities. **Sources: The New Arab I and **The New Arab II