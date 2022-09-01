Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 10-23 August 2022

Attacked and Threatened: Health Care at Risk

Since the start of the year and until 31 July, at least 109 health workers have been killed, 101 kidnapped and and further 91 injured. In addition, health facilities have been attacked over 240 times. Explore our interactive global map to see where incidents were reported, who the perpetrators were and the weapons used:

● Click on a country to show key statistics on perpetrators, weapons use, the number of health workers killed, injured and kidnapped, and health facilities damaged or destroyed.

● Zoom in on a country to show yellow squares. Click on these to display the incident description.