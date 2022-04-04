Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 09-22 March 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

10 March 2022: In Fizi territory, South Kivu province, Maï-Maï militia members raided a health care centre, and kidnapped four male nurses as well as a driver, and took them to the Kakungu forest.

One of the nurses and the driver escaped from their kidnappers. Nurses in the Fizi health zone went on strike to demand the release of their kidnapped colleagues, impacting health services in the area. Sources: Actualité, La Prunelle, Radio Okapi and HumAngle As reported on 22 March 2022: In Ituri province, MSF announced the closure of all projects in some parts of the province as a result of failure on the part of warring parties to reach a truce and establish security. Source: HumAngle

Nigeria

15/16/17 March 2022: In Gubio LGA, Borno state, the only serving health worker and Principal Medical Officer of the General Hospital Gubio was kidnapped from his home by ISWAP fighters amid a wider attack in the area. ISWAP fighters also looted medicine. Sources: HumAngle, Metro Times, Sahara Reporters I, Sahara Reporters II and Twitter

South Sudan

10 March 2022: In Abu Kershola locality, South Kordofan state, suspected SPLM-N gunmen kidnapped five health workers of the state Health Ministry — three males and two females — while they were vaccinating children against measles. Source: Sudan Tribune 20 March 2022: In Twic East county, Jonglei state, a lab technician was shot and killed in an apparent revenge attack. The gunman entered the Paliou Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) and asked everyone to leave before opening fire on the victim. Source: Radio Tamazuj