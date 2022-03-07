Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 09-22 February 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo 09 February 2022: In Katwa health zone, Mususa commune, North Kivu province, armed men broke into Tulizeni Health Centre and looted patients’ belongings. Source: La Prunelle 10 February 2022: In Musimba town, Lubero territory, North Kivu province, armed bandits broke into the local health centre and injured a female nurse. Source: Radio Moto

Ethiopia 11-15 February 2022: In Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, on behalf of WHO, WFP has airlifted 10 tons of medical supplies - including antibiotics, medicine for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition, supplies for reproductive health, and PPE - by air for the first time since July 2021. Nonetheless, severe fuel shortages continue to hamper distribution to health facilities across the region. Further humanitarian flights were planned for the subsequent week. Sources: AP, The New Arab and Xinhua

South Sudan 10 February 2022: In Mir Mir locality, Unity state, an aid worker was killed in crossfire, a women and girls safe space was reportedly looted, and a health and nutrition facility was forced to temporarily shut. Sources: OCHA and UN News

12 February 2022: In an unspecified location, Unity state, a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle came under fire en route to a health facility, injuring three health workers. Source: OCHA