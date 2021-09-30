Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 08 - 22 September 2021

Africa

09 September 2021: In Loroni village, Toeni department, Sourou province, a medical centre was vandalised and looted by suspected Katiba Macina militants. Source: ACLED1

11 September 2021: In Loroni village, Toeni department, Sourou province, materials were reportedly seized from a medical centre by suspected Katiba Macina militants. Source: ACLED1

11 September 2021: In Nehorou village, Toeni department, Sourou province, a medical centre was reportedly vandalised and looted by suspected Katiba Macina militants. Source: ACLED1

Ethiopia

As reported on 11 September: MSF suspended all activities in Amhara, Gambella and Somali regions, as well as in the west and northwest of Tigray region, to comply with a three-month suspension order from the Ethiopian Agency for Civil Society Organizations (ACSO) received on 30 July. Source: MSF

Around 14 September 2021: In Meket, North Wollo zone, Amhara region, a hospital was reportedly damaged and looted by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Source: Amhara Media Corporation

Mali

09 September 2021: In Diallassagou commune, Bankass circle, Mopti region, an INGO aid worker was abducted by armed perpetrators from their car while it was parked in front of the health centre. Source: Agence Malienne de Presse

Nigeria

04 September 2021: In Wawa town, Borgu LGA, Niger state, a doctor was kidnapped from his home by unidentified perpetrators. Source: Vanguard

15 September 2021: In Akwa Ibom state, gunmen stormed a residential building in the early morning, kidnapped a male doctor and critically wounded his cousin by shooting him in the neck. Source: First Reports

South Sudan

12 September 2021: Along the Juba-Nimule road, Juba county, Central Equatoria state, a nursing student and an ambulance driver working for St. Mary Medical Centre were injured after their ambulance was ambushed and shot at. A third individual who was travelling in the ambulance, a soldier, was also injured. Several travellers on the same road have been ambushed and killed recently. Source: Eye Radio

20 September 2021: In Tambura town, Western Equatoria state, a health facility and a school was raided by three armed men during a wider attack on the town. Source Radio Miraya

Sudan

As reported on 10 September 2021: In Abbasiyya locality, South Kordofan state, gunmen on motorcycles stole solar panels from the El Abbasiya Hospital. Source: Dabanga Sudan