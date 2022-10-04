Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 07-20 September 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

10 September 2022: In Solenzo city, Banwa province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, a medical centre equipped with a surgical unit shut down due to insecurity. Source: Agence d’information du Burkina and Minute.bf

12 September 2022: In Padema village, Hauts-Bassins region, two vehicles, including an ambulance, were set on fire by suspected JNIM militants. The Mayor’s office was also set on fire. Source: ACLED

15 September 2022: In Solenzo city, Banwa province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, armed men used an ambulance to transport themselves into the city, where they burnt down a youth home where the municipal authorities were storing equipment. Source: Minute.bf

Democratic Republic of the Congo

01 September 2022: In Drodro village, Djugu territory, Ituri province, a nurse was killed by unidentified armed men. Source: Kivu Security

08 September 2022: In Mekima village, Babila-Bakwanza groupement, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, Allied Democratic Forces rebels decapitated a male Red Cross first aider during an attack on the village. Source: Actualité

19 September 2022: In Kyondo health zone, Beni territory, North Kivu province, unidentified armed men abducted a male doctor. The victim works at the Museya Hospital Centre. Source: Radio Moto

Cameroon

08 September 2022: In Fonfukka town, Northwest region, the District Hospital and houses were looted and a pastor and civilians kidnapped by suspected Ambazonian separatists. Source: ACLED

Ethiopia

14 September 2022: In Mekelle city, Tigray region, a health worker was injured in an Ethiopian air force drone strike while providing medical care to victims of a previous drone strike which killed 10 people and wounded 13 others. Source: ACLED

Mali

Around 07 September 2022: In Talataye village, Gao region, a health centre, houses, the market, shops, water points, granaries, fuel depots, and the Wi-Fi network were destroyed and burned by IS Sahel militants in an attack on civilians from Dawsahak, Tuareg, Djerma, and Songhai communities. At least thirty civilians were killed. Source: ACLED

Mozambique

02 September 2022: In Kutua village, Erati district, Nampula province, a local health centre, homes and tents were set on fire by an insurgent group of around 20 armed men. Source: Zitamar 06 September 2022: In Chipene village, Memba district, Nampula province, a Catholic mission was attacked by Islamist militia who set fire to health unit, a primary and secondary school, residential quarters of priests and nuns, and two vehicles. One Italian catholic nun was killed and three people were kidnapped. The Islamic State claimed the attack on a 'Christian' village and the killing of four people. Source: ACLED