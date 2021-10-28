Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 06 - 19 October 2021

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

11 October 2021: On the Matiacoali-Fada axis, near Fada N’Gourma town, Fada N’Gourma commune, Gourma province, Eastern region, a group of gunmen stopped and hijacked an ambulance belonging to the Fada N’Gourma commune. A patient who was inside the ambulance at the time of the attack was transferred into a public transport vehicle for the rest of the journey. The ambulance driver managed to escape back to Fada N’Gourma. Source: minute.bf

Cameroon

As reported on 05 October 2021: In the localities of Bounderie, Kangueleri, Homaka, and Limani,

Far North region, attacks on health establishments by Boko Haram militants have deprived around 10,000 to 15,000 people of health care services over the past three years. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

As reported on 12 October 2021: In Fako and Manyu divisions, South-West region, armed militants carried out four attacks on health facilities. These attacks included the abduction of health personnel for ransom, the looting of assets, and the removal of medical patients from ambulances. Source:

OCHA Cameroon

Democratic Republic of the Congo

05 October 2021: In Kalau village, near Beni city, North Kivu province, in the early hours of the morning unidentified perpetrators looted a medical dispensary and kidnapped a female nurse. The nurse was freed later that same day after a ransom was paid. Source: Wiki Rumours

05 October 2021: In Kalongwe town, South Kivu province, armed men ambushed and kidnapped four people, including three INGO health workers. All three were freed on 09 October. Source: Actualité I, Actualité II, and La Prunelle

08 October 2021: In Cahi district, Bagira commune, South Kivu province, a group of armed gunmen attacked a hospital. The perpetrators were targeting a specific doctor who was not present at the hospital premises at the time of the attack. The armed group attacked the doctor’s female colleague instead and looted goods from the building, including money and a computer, as well as patients’ belongings. Source: La Prunelle

As reported on 19 October 2021: In the East of the country, according to the Congolese regional association for supply of essential medicines (ASRAMES), insecurity is an obstacle to the delivery of medicines to the local population. Source: Radio Okapi

Nigeria

02 October 2021: On Kaura Namoda road, Shinkafi town, Zamfara State, suspected militants shot and killed a male MSF nurse as he was on his way home. Two other civilians were killed and one injured in the attack. Source: Humangle

South Africa

04 October 2021: In Estcourt area, Uthukela district municipality, KwaZulu-Natal province, two paramedics - one male and one female - were attending to a shooting victim in their ambulance when they were shot at from outside the vehicle. The female paramedic died at the scene while her male colleague remains in critical condition in hospital. Source: News24

South Sudan

05 October 2021: In Pibor town, Pibor Administrative Area, dozens of aid workers were withdrawn from the town following threats targeted against them by local youth, who accused them of taking jobs which should be given to locals. As a result of the evacuation, vaccination efforts had to be delayed due to a lack of trained vaccinators. Sources: Eye Radio and Radio Tamazuj