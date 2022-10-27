Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 05-18 October 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

05 October 2022: In Tiao village, Kassoum commune Sourou provence, Boucle du Mouhoun region, a health worker was kidnapped by suspected Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) militants. Source: ACLED1

05 October 2022: In Koui village, Tougan commune, Sourou provence, Boucle du Mouhoun region, a health worker was kidnapped by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

08 October 2022: In Solenzo town and commune, Banwa province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, a medicine storage was vandalised and looted and an ambulance stolen from a health centre by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED

09 October 2022: In Solenzo town and commune, Banwa province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, medicine was looted from a health centre by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

11 October 2022: In Gaigou village, Gorom-Gorom commune, Oudalan province, Sahel region, a health worker and three civilians were killed by suspected IS Sahel militants in a mosque attack. Source: ACLED1

Cameroon

24 September 2022: In Lom-et-Djérem department, Est region, Belabo Hospital was stormed by commercial bike riders armed with weapons who threatened staff and set the hospital on fire. The perpetrators were angered after medics at the hospital reportedly withheld medical treatment from one of their colleagues who had been injured in a traffic accident. Source: Mimi Mefo Info

Central African Republic

01 October 2022: In Kabo town, Moyenne-Sido locality, Farazala village, Ouham prefecture, MSF withdrew staff from the area and handed Kabo hospital back to the local health authorities due to continued insecurity. Source: Humangle

Ethiopia

05 October 2022: In Bahir Dar city, Amhara Region, the Robit Health Centre was reportedly set on fire by Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) militants. Sources: Twitter, Facebook

Mali

13 October 2022: In Gao city and region, a nurse intern at a pharmacy was killed and his motorcycle was stolen by an unidentified armed group. Source: ACLED1

Nigeria

05 October 2022: In Agbani city, Nkanu West LGA, Enugu state, a nurse was kidnapped by suspected Eastern Security Network paramilitary group members in front of her pharmacy. The victim also works at Agbani General Hospital. Source: Sahara Reporters

12 October 2022: At Ichi locality, Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra state, a doctor was killed by armed men reportedly while in his car. The victim worked at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital. Source: Sahara Reporters

12 October 2022: In Abuja city, a civilian while waiting outside a pharmacy was kidnapped and a civilian who came to his aid was shot dead by armed people. Source: EONS Intelligence

Sudan

16 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, a health worker was killed. Source: WHOSSA

Asia

Afghanistan

05 October 2022: In the PD5 area of Kabul city, doctors and staff of a private hospital were beaten by Taliban forces. The Taliban Ministry of Public Health confirmed the incident, saying that their personnel from the National Food and Drug Administration were responsible and were arrested. Source: ACLED1

Myanmar

29 September 2022: In Kyeik village, Kwin Ka Lay village tract, Kyain Seikgyi township and district, Kayin state, a sub-rural health centre was damaged following artillery fire by the Myanmar military. Source: Khit Thit Media

04 October 2022: In Hakha town, township and district, Chin state, 19 patients and their attendants at Hakha General Hospital were arrested by the Myanmar military. All were released the same day. Sources: Khonumthung Burmese and Mizzima

05 October 2022: In Shwepyithar town and township, Yangon North district, Yangon region, the rear windshield of a parked ambulance with no patients or staff onboard was damaged in an IED explosion. The Myanmar military accused local defence forces for the attack. Source: Telegram

06 October 2022: In Kyaukpyu town, township and district, Rakhine state, a male pharmacy owner was arrested by the Myanmar military. Source: Facebook

07 October 2022: In Mae Sot, Thailand, a CDM-affiliated nurse working for Hpa-An General Hospital in Kayin State died when she jumped into a creek in an attempt to escape arrest by Thailand Police. Sources: DVB, Facebook and Khit Thit Media

07 October 2022: In Ta Laing Taung village and village tract, Ann town, township and district, Rakhine state, a male health worker was assaulted and arrested by the Myanmar military. Sources: Narinjara and Narinjara II

11 October 2022: In Kar Lai village and village tract, Kutkai township, Muse district, Shan state, a health worker was kidnapped from a rural health centre by an armed group. Source: Shan News

Reported on 11 October 2022: In Sittwe town, township and district, Rakhine state, the Myanmar military filed a case against a boat owner and two boat workers on the basis of trading or distributing medicines without a licence. The boat workers were detained on 25 September and released on 28 September after being charged with transporting medicine cargoes from Sittwe town to Nga Pa Thon station hospital in Myebon township. Sources: Development Media Group and Narinjara

14 October 2022: In Maungdaw town, township and district, Rakhine state, a male volunteer aid worker who was the Secretary and Treasurer of the LNGO Karuna-kun-yet, and a male LNGO volunteer aid worker were arrested by the Myanmar military. The Myanmar military filed a case against the Secretary and Treasurer on the basis of having connections to unlawful organisations, while the volunteer member was released the next day on 15 October. Following the incident, Karuna-kun-yet suspended all activities, including its emergency ambulance service. Sources: DVB, Development Media Group, Development Media Group II, Irrawaddy, Mizzima and Narinjara

15 October 2022: In Pa Laing village and village tract, Shwebo township and district, Sagaing region, an LNGO ambulance was confiscated by the Myanmar military after which is was attacked by the local defence forces near Chi Par village and Me Taw village, Sagaing region, with landmines, damaging the vehicle and killing two soldiers. Sources: Facebook and Khit Thit Media

16 October 2022: In Kalewa town, Kale township, Sagaing region, a pharmacy owner was arrested by the Myanmar military for allegedly donating to the local defence forces. Source: Facebook

17 October 2022: In Htee Saung village and village tract, Myinmu township, Sagaing district, Sagaing region, the local defence forces used drones to drop an IED on a sub-rural health centre. The group claimed that the attack was aimed at the Myanmar military who were said to be occupying the facility. Source: Facebook

Reported on 17 October 2022: In Pathein town, township and district, Ayeyarwady region, a doctor was amongst 30 civilians arrested by the Myanmar military for allegedly having connections with the local defence forces. The incident took place between 14 and 16 October. The doctor worked at his own general practice and was not employed by the state. Sources: Ayeyarwaddy Times, Mizzima and Voice of Myanmar

Reported on 18 October 2022: In Sa Khan Thar village, Wetlet township, Shwebo district, Sagaing region, a clinic was torched during a four-day raid across ten villages in Wetlet township by the Myanmar military from 15 October to 18 October. Sources: Facebook and Khit Thit Media

Pakistan

27 September 2022: In Jamrud town, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, explosive devices were planted at the gate of a house belonging to two polio workers. Source: The News

Europe

Ukraine

Latest Attacks on Health Data

The 24 February-21 September 2022 data on incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Ukraine is now available to download on HDX or to explore on our timeline. The dataset includes available information on who the perpetrators were and what weapons were used. We are currently carrying out a verification process against other sources.

Middle East North Africa

Iran

11 October 2022: In Kerman city and province, a Red Crescent building was set on fire by unidentified perpetrators for allegedly permitting their vehicles to be used by the police as a part of suppression of the protests. Source: ACLED2

As reported on 15 October 2022: In localities hit by demonstrations in recent weeks, ambulances have reportedly been taking wounded protesters to police stations instead of hospitals. Source: The Times

Occupied Palestinian territories

02 October 2022: In Beit Farouk locality, South of Nablus, Nablus governorate, Israeli Defence Forces soldiers reportedly assaulted two Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics who formed part of the PRCS’ Emergency Medical Teams, and their marked ambulance. The medics were allegedly threatened at gunpoint and sustained injuries, in one case from a blow to the head with a rifle butt. The ambulance was also kicked and struck with rifle butts. Source: PRCS

05 October 2022: In Salem town, West Bank, IDF soldiers blocked the entrance to the central warehouses of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, preventing employees from entering or exiting. Sound bombs were also fired into the warehouse. Source: MAP

05 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

07 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, two health workers were assaulted. Source: WHOSSA

08 October 2022: In Shuafat refugee camp and Anata town, West Bank, IDF soldiers blocked the entrances to the area after a shooting attack on a military checkpoint, preventing encircled civilians from accessing medical care. Source: MAP

08 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

08 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

08 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

09 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

09 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

09 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

09 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

09 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

10 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

10 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

10 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

10 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

11 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

11 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

11 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

11 October 2022: In an undisclosed location, health transport with health workers and patients onboard was obstructed from delivering health care. Source: WHOSSA

12 October 2022: Near Huwara military checkpoint, South of Nablus, West Bank, a vehicle carrying dialysis patients was attacked by Israeli settlers while trying to pass the checkpoint, resulting in damages to the vehicle. Source: WAFA News Agency

12 October 2022: In Beit Lid city, West Bank, a male doctor was assaulted and wounded by IDF soldiers reportedly while passing through a checkpoint. The victim was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. Sources: MAP and WAFA News Agency

12 October 2022: In Shuafat refugee camp and Anata town, West Bank, PRCS ambulances reportedly had sound and tear gas fired at them by IDF soldiers who prevented them from accessing wounded protestors and civilians. Source: MAP

14 October 2022: In Jenin city, West Bank, a male doctor was shot in the head by IDF soldiers during clashes in front of Jenin public hospital, succumbing to his wounds later on the same day. The doctor was reportedly part of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and allegedly was taking part in the fighting when wounded. Sources: Al Jazeera, Times of Israel, and WAFA News Agency

19 October 2022: To the South of Nablus city, West Bank, a PRCS ambulance was stopped by IDF soldiers who held and detained the driver. Sources: MAP and WAFA News Agency

Syrian Arab Republic

13 October 2022: On the road between Tafas city and Mzayreeb town, Daraa governorate, a male nurse was killed by gunmen. Source: SNHR

Yemen

14 October 2022: In Qafl Shamer district, Hajjah governorate, a hospital guard was shot and killed by a Houthi supervisor and his men after he refused to allow the men to enter the hospital with their weapons. Source: ACLED

The Americas

Haiti

08 October 2022: In Ganthier commune, Ouest department, the director of the company Medical Service Assistance, as well as a driver, were kidnapped by heavily armed people while they were transporting two patients in an ambulance. The kidnappers, who call themselves 400 Mawozo, asked for half a million US dollars for their release. Sources: Haiti Standard and Rezo Nodwes

Global Health Insecurity

These events go beyond the definition used by the SHCC to cover a wider range of events that affect the provision of health care including events perpetrated by patients or relatives of patients, private individuals and criminals as well as significant strike action or protests by health care personnel.

Africa

Benin

07 October 2022: In Cotonou, Littoral department, four persons died at the Intensive Care unit of the National University Hospital Centre, after a power cut. Source: MimiInfo