Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 03 - 16 November 2021

Violence Against Health Care in Sudan

Marches of the Millions protests have been taking place across Sudan after the military coup on October 25. At least 15 people have been killed and many others injured by live ammunition and tear gas fired by security forces during the protests. The violence has impacted health workers, hospitals and ambulances. Two doctors have been killed, hospitals have been raided and wounded demonstrators prevented from receiving medical treatment at hospitals. In addition, at least two health workers have been detained.

Please see this report for information on documented incidents between 26 October and 16 November 2021. You can also download this data on HDX.