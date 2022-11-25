Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 02 - 15 November 2022

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

03 November 2022: In Bondokuy village, Mouhoun province, Boucle du Mouhoun region, an ambulance and a motorcycle were seized by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1

Cameroon

03 November 2022: In Batibo town and subdivision, Northwest region, unidentified perpetrators abducted nine health workers from a government-run hospital. Sources: FX Empire and Reuters

Democratic Republic of the Congo

22 October 2022: In Some village, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, suspected members of rebel group Allied Democratic Forces looted pharmacies during an attack. Source: Radio Moto

07 November 2022: In Djugu territory, Ituri province, the International Committee of the Red Cross restarted their activities in the area after having been suspended since 2001 following the killing of six Red Cross aid workers. Sources: Actualité and Radio Moto

09 November 2022: In Kabasha village, located on the road between Butembo and Beni cities,

North Kivu province, more than 200 heavily armed members of the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) entered the village and looted the hospital centre of Kabasha before setting it on fire.

A male doctor found at the hospital centre was also kidnapped, while hospital patients were threatened. The perpetrators burnt down fourteen local shops including pharmacies. Sources:

Actualité I, Actualité II, La Prunelle, Radio Moto I, Radio Moto II, and Radio Okapi

Attacks on Health Care in the DRC

At least 25 health workers have been kidnapped in the DRC between 01 January and 20 October 2022. Download the dataset with details on the reported perpetrator and weapons used on HDX. The dataset does not yet include incidents reported in this News Brief. Registered HDX user? Follow us for the latest dataset updates.

Kenya

01 November 2022: Near Mandera town and county, along the Kenya-Ethiopia-Somalia border, al Shabaab militants hijacked a government ambulance that was on its way to the Elwak Referral Hospital, and abducted four men - the driver, two paramedics of the Lafey Health Centre, and a 40-year-old patient - taking them towards Somalia. The medics and the patient were released the next day, while the driver was set free on 03 November. Sources: AA, Al Jazeera, All Africa, Garowe,

Nation, Reuters, The Standard, The Star and Voice of America

Niger

05 November 2022: Between Arlit and Tchibarakaten departments, Agadez region, an ambulance was stopped and seized by an armed group. Mobile and satellite phones were also taken. Source:

ACLED1

Mali

04 November 2022: Between Parou and Songobia towns, Bandiagara commune, Mopti region, an ambulance was hijacked and two civilians were kidnapped by suspected JNIM militants. Source:

ACLED1

06 November 2022: In Gossi town, Gourma-Rharous commune, Tombouctou region, a health worker from the Tuareg community was killed by suspected JNIM militants. Source: ACLED1