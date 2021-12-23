Attacks on Health Care Bi-Monthly News Brief: 01 - 14 December 2021

Past editions: 17-30 November; 03-16 November; 20 October-02 November; All.

Help support our work by sharing this resource. Please copy and paste this link: bit.ly/01-14Dec2021HealthBMNB

Visit our website, join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter. Get in touch to report an incident or if you have additional information on an incident we have reported on.

355 Reported Attacks and Threats to Health Care During First Ten Months of Myanmar Military’s Crackdown

Military arrested more health workers in November than in any month since the coup; Clinics increasingly subjected to artillery and arson attacks.

At least 355 attacks and threats against health workers, facilities, and transports in Myanmar were perpetrated during the first ten months of the country’s coup and crackdown (February 1 to November 30, 2021), according to a new analysis based on open-source reports compiled by Insecurity Insight, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), and the Johns Hopkins University Center for Public Health and Human Rights (CPHHR).

Read the full report. Download this data on HDX.

SHCC Attacks on Health Care

The section aligns with the definition of attacks on health care used by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Africa

Burkina Faso

04 December 2021: In Tin-Akoff department, Oudalan province, Sahel region, a health worker was kidnapped and killed by suspected Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants. Source: Infowakat

05 December 2021: In Tanwalbougou town and commune, Fada N'Gourma department, Gourma province, Est region, a health worker was kidnapped by suspected Jama'at Nusratul Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) militants. They were released two days later. Source: ACLED

06 December 2021: In Tindangou village, Pama department, Kompienga province, Est region, suspected JNIM militants seized a vehicle from a health worker at a checkpoint. Source: ACLED

Democratic Republic of the Congo

08 December 2021: In Bungulu commune, near Beni city, North Kivu province, armed men broke into Kitsa Health Centre and kidnapped a doctor. A ransom of 5000 USD was made for his release. Sources: Radio Moto and Radio Okapi

09 December 2021: In Lweba village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, armed men attacked an ambulance carrying two senior Congolese military officials to hospital. One official was taken out of the ambulance, tortured and killed. Source: La Prunelle