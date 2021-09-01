The Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes (1970–2019)

Background

1 US$ prices are adjusted to 2018: http://www.emdat.be/database.

The impacts of weather-, climate- and water-related hazards continue to adversely affect health and economic and social development worldwide. Some of these impacts have cascaded up from local to national and even international levels due to the growing interdependence of our societies and countries.

The analysis provided in this Atlas is based on Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters’ (CRED)

Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT). EM-DAT contains data on disasters associated with several types of natural hazards – geophysical, meteorological, climatological, hydrological, biological and extra-terrestrial – and technological disasters dating back to the year 1900. For more information on CRED see Annexes I and II.

According to CRED EM-DAT,1 from 1970 to 2019 there were 22 326 disasters that met their criteria for recording.

These reported 4 607 671 deaths and US$ 4.92 trillion in economic losses (Figure 1).

An analysis of the EM-DAT records indicates that 62% of all recorded disasters, 80% of all deaths and almost all (99%) economic losses were associated with natural hazards.

Of the 22 326 disasters, 11 072 have been attributed to weather, climate and water hazards. These disasters resulted in 2.06 million deaths and US$ 3.64 trillion in losses. Thus, over the last 50 years, 50% of all recorded disasters, 45% of related deaths and 74% of related economic losses were due to weather, climate and water hazards. (Figure 4).

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sendai Framework call for countries to increase their resilience through the strengthening of risk reduction processes.

This publication focuses on the impacts that weather-, climate- and water-related hazards have on society, highlighting areas of disparity where more work is needed to support implementation of the Sendai Framework. It also calls attention to the significant benefits that can be achieved in strengthening disaster accounting processes through more systematic attribution of losses to the underlying hazard.

It is hoped that this publication will underscore the importance of partnerships among different international organizations and stakeholders in loss and damage accounting to increase awareness and strengthening of standards in loss accounting and related disaster databases.