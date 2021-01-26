Atlas of the Human Planet 2020: Open geoinformation for research, policy, and action

Abstract

The 2020 edition of the Atlas of the Human Planet presents policy-relevant examples provided by users of Global Human Settlement Layer (GHSL) products. Following a call for contribution, 37 showcases cover the domains of disaster risk reduction and crisis management, environment, urbanisation, and sustainable development. They were provided by members of the GEO Human Planet Initiative, the European Commission, international organisations including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the International Organisation for Migration, the World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, academia as well as the private sector. Each of the showcases demonstrates the added value of open and free geoinformation and provides policy recommendations for its domain.

The Atlas discusses also challenges and limitations of current global data sets and provides an outlook on the upcoming GHSL data release 2020 as well as the plan for a future production of the GHSL data under the umbrella of the Copernicus services.