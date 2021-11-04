Assisting 42 million people on the edge of famine

WFP Supply Chain Operations Division

Executive summary: US$6 billion ask We have encountered a perfect humanitarian storm, so we are making an unprecedented one-time ask to prevent famine for 42 million people.

Let me explain. Last year, because of conflict, COVID and climate change, the number of people marching towards starvation doubled from 135 million to 270 million. Of those, we reached 115 million with life-saving food and were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fortunately, last year our government donors stepped-up in an extraordinary way and we averted famine. We assumed COVID would soon be behind us. But it has recycled — with a vengeance. And now, of the 270 million hungry people, we now have our critical group of 42 million teetering on famine’s edge. Just to reach them alone will cost USS$6.6 billion. Governments are tapped out. Failure to obtain these funds will result in catastrophic consequences. The alternative is take food from one child to feed a starving child, thus creating another starving child. Do not force us to make that choice.

To reach those 42 million starving people, we will use our existing WFP systems already working in those 43 countries and around the world and scale them up where needed.

This $6.6 billion will help the very neediest of the needy in this way: 1 meal a day, which only costs us 43 cents on average to provide, for 42 million people, for one year as COVID recedes.

We have all the data and plans to present a country-by-country breakdown, in hard numbers for all 43 countries, even as the situation on the ground is in flux. Below is a snapshot of just a few countries.

We are ready to meet face-to-face. We are ready to fly your teams around the world to see our systems in action. We will show you everything.

WE WILL SUBMIT A DETAILED EXTENSIVE PLAN TO YOU IN THE DAYS TO FOLLOW.

---- Global hunger continues to rise at an alarming rate: our latest estimates show that 282.7 million people across 80 countries are experiencing extreme levels of acute hunger. This represents an increase of around 110 percent compared to 2019 (when 135 million people in 58 countries were classified as acutely food insecure), explained by widespread conflicts, growing climate crises and the economic fallout of COVID- 19, disrupting the lives and livelihoods of millions around the world.

This plan focuses on assisting around 42 million people (in 43 out of the total 85 countries where WFP operates) who currently fall under Integrated Food Security Phase Classification 4 (IPC 4, emergency) and 5 (catastrophe),* thus being at real risk of famine or famine-like conditions unless life-saving assistance is urgently provided. This is illustrated in table 1 below.**