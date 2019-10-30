Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller Opening Remarks at Women, Peace and Security Side Event: A Shared Vision towards the Realization of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda: Tensions and Synergies among Peace and Humanitarian Action to fulfill WPS.

New York, 30 October 2019

I am delighted to be here for this important event leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Security Council Resolution 1325 next year.

Gentlemen and ladies,

This anniversary gives humanitarian and peace organizations the opportunity to strengthen our collaboration and cooperation so that together we can achieve and advance the women, peace and security agenda.

And as the Secretary General to the United Nations said yesterday in his remarks in the Open Debate of women, peace and security in the Security Council, it is a fundamental question to achieve our main objective to prevent conflict and human suffering.

So just the other day, I read the report on the new Women, Peace and Security Index for 2019, which ranks 167 countries on a range of indicators on women’s well-being. And if you look at the ten worst countries to be a woman, all of them are humanitarian contexts – including Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Central African Republic and Mali. Roughly half of them have UN peacekeeping operations.

In short, we – humanitarian and peace actors – have many common challenges but also a common purpose in advancing gender equality.

We have seen significant progress in the global focus on gender equality across humanitarian and peace operations over the past recent years. This is reflected in the growing number of commitments, tools and guidelines, as well as a shifting international discourse.

In the humanitarian sector, we strive towards a world in which gender equality is integrated, integrated across humanitarian action, as outlined in the gender policy of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, which is the primary UN global coordination forum bringing together United Nations agencies and non-United Nations humanitarian partners to better prepare and respond to humanitarian crises; so they have joint gender policy.

So, what does this mean concretely? It means, for example, taking into account the needs, the priorities, the capacities and the voices of women and girls when assessing needs and when designing and responding to the humanitarian systems. And – very importantly – it means ensuring that women and girls participate in all stages of humanitarian planning and programming and responding. But we all still have a long way to go when it comes to achieving gender parity and gender equality.

On the humanitarian side, women’s leadership – and particularly local women’s leadership – is still not prioritized. So it was very encouraging to see in the video how women are getting together among themselves, but we need women to participate in all the fora.

Too few humanitarian operations fully recognize or respond to the specific needs and voices of women.

And too little funding is provided to advance this work.

On the peace operations side, women are still largely marginalized from peace agreement discussions or negotiations, despite universal understanding that the only pathway to sustainable peace is an inclusive one.

And when women are brought to the table, too little thought goes into ensuring diverse groups of women are represented.

Both sectors, humanitarian and peacebuilding, have a tendency to overlook the vital role of local women, local women’s groups to bridge the divide between peace and humanitarian action.

Without basic needs being met, Resolution 1325 remains a luxury that we cannot afford.

Failure to focus on gender in humanitarian action risks setting a precedent in which gender is overlooked in peace-building and development activities.

So sometimes as a continuum or we focus on gender in humanitarian crises and action we risk setting a precedent by excluding them in consequent development and peace activities.

To start the conversation here today, I want to propose three recommendations to advance our progress to implement Resolution 1325.

First, humanitarian and peace actors must collaborate, collaborate to facilitate and substantially increase women’s leadership and participation in decision making.

There are positive examples to draw on. We saw Bintu in Mali. In Mali, women are included in national and regional humanitarian needs assessments, as well as in conflict and security early warning plans, alongside NGOs, UN agencies, MINUSMA, the peacekeeping mission and the Government. Another example is the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the national plan to prevent gender-based violence spans both development and peacebuilding efforts.

Second, we need to invest in local women’s organizations to ensure they have the resources they need to contribute fully to the women, peace and security agenda.

And third, we need to see a greater exchange of lessons learned and best practice in empowering women and addressing their needs across humanitarian response and peace building efforts.

One example is in Lebanon for instance, the United Nation’s Interim Force, UNIFIL, shares its own experience and knowledge with humanitarian and development institutions, when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual exploitation and abuse.

All these examples show, we each have an important role to play and also a big opportunity to advance women, peace and security, the agenda, in contexts where peace and humanitarian operations co-exist.

OCHA, which is the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, is firmly committed. We prioritize gender equality in our pooled funds. OCHA manages 18 country based pooled funds, including also the gender prioritization in the Central Emergency Response Fund. Last year, the Central Emergency Response Fund allocated $79 million to projects focused on gender equality – which is equivalent to 16 per cent of all CERF funding in 2018. And I want to thank all the donors who contribute unearmarked funding to the Central Emergency Response Fund. OCHA mobilizes resources for gender equality and the prevention of gender-based violence. And we are galvanizing Humanitarian Coordinators, and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee and other leaders to take action. And these are just a few of our many commitments.

These actions have ripple effects. Strengthening gender equality and integrating gender analysis into humanitarian action in turn impacts the gender focus of peace support, post-conflict recovery and development actions.

And vice versa.

By working together, to share best practices, set ambitious agendas, increase our investment and advocate for change, we can empower and support millions of women to meaningfully participate in decision making and to have their voices heard. Thank you very much for listening.