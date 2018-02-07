Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller Opening Statement at Leading Edge Programme Strategic Meeting at Humanitarian Network and Partnerships Week

Geneva, 7 February 2018

As delivered

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, Colleagues,

I am delighted to be here today to open the first strategic meeting of the Leading Edge Programme.

Before we proceed, I would like to acknowledge and thank the Government of Switzerland for generously hosting us here this week, as well as the UK Department for International Development for its continuous support to the Leading Edge Programme.

When I arrived at the Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG) on Monday, I could not but be heartened by the energy I witnessed as meetings of various individual humanitarian networks were about to start. It is thanks to you, and your active involvement, support and commitment—not only this week, but all year round—that we are able to develop such an ambitious strategy for inter-network collaboration. I appreciate your joining this endeavour.

Today, some 136 million people across the world require humanitarian assistance and protection. This is due to increasing numbers of natural disasters as well as new and protracted conflicts, which further exacerbate underlying vulnerabilities and cancel still fragile development gains. Humanitarian partners do their best to scale up and meet the needs whenever and wherever they arise, and donors are giving more generously than ever, but the sheer scale of human suffering is outpacing both the available funding and the capacity of humanitarians to respond.

In this context, it is absolutely vital for all of us to turn our focus towards identifying best practices and innovative solutions, while fostering collaboration for a more effective response. Such an approach will enable us to meet the commitments we have towards those we serve.

I am encouraged to see a steady growth of local, national, regional and international capacities to prepare for and manage crises. Ever-increasing numbers of diverse actors are taking initiative to organize themselves and collaborate to address the growing needs, with crisis-affected people at the forefront of these efforts.

New technologies, greater access to means of communication and innovative approaches are all dramatically changing the delivery of humanitarian assistance, improving accountability and enabling affected people to more actively engage in all aspects of the response. Our investments in more efficient data collection and analysis are paying off and providing a much stronger evidence base to assess risks, prioritise assistance based on actual needs, and monitor our response to these needs.

Year after year, humanitarian partners are reaching tens of millions of people with life-saving assistance. Last year, for example, humanitarian partners helped to avert major famines in Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. The humanitarian community also scaled up quickly to respond to the needs of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. All this while continuing to provide vital assistance to those most vulnerable, from Syria and Afghanistan to Iraq and the DRC.

None of this would be possible without the generous support from the donors, or the ever-increasing number of partners and supporters of humanitarian response—many present here in this room—keen to do their part and contribute to our collective responsibility of “leaving no one behind” as per the agreed Agenda for Humanity.

The Leading Edge Programme and the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week – which I see as a Platform for Humanitarian Collaboration – is a clear reflection of our collective commitment to greater results on the ground.

The initiative aims to establish a “network of networks” that can promote synergies and inter-operability, and, in doing so, can draw on strengths, expertise and capacities of individual networks, systems and mechanisms with the aim to maximize the collective capacity to deliver timely, principled and needs-based humanitarian response. This “network of networks” approach is also meant to enable us to bridge gaps and reduce duplication, leading to a more efficient use of limited resources. Thus, we must seize this unique opportunity to make the Leading Edge Programme initiative a success.

As mentioned earlier, I am truly impressed by the number and diversity of networks and partnerships represented at this year’s Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week. Just in this room, we have representatives of Member States, including national and local authorities, civil protection actors, regional organisations, UN agencies and NGO partners, the military, the private sector, and academia – members of over 30 networks and partnerships.

Some of the networks present here today were established over two decades ago. The United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and the UN Civil-Military Coordination Consultative Group are amongst them. Other partnerships are relatively new, like the CADRI Partnership and the Global Partnership for Preparedness which sprang from the World Humanitarian Summit 2016.

As the body mandated by the UN General Assembly to coordinate humanitarian action globally, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is committed to facilitate the Leading Edge Programme, and promote it amongst all stakeholders and partners in humanitarian response. We will continue to make every effort to encourage broad and active engagement, but we also count on and expect you, the founding members and supporters, to do so as well within and throughout your respective networks and partnerships.

Figuring out the best ways to work together and with greater synergy will not always be easy, but is vital to achieving collective results - which are key for meeting our commitments to those we serve. There will naturally be bumps along the road, but the future success of humanitarian action depends on it. It depends on our ability and commitment to work together and learn from each other.

The agenda is very ambitious and so the work is clearly cut out for us. So, I shall let you get to the substance.

I wish you all fruitful discussions today and look forward to hearing about the outcomes. Our colleagues, Jesper Lund and Jack Jones, who you all know very well, will co-chair this meeting.

Thank you.