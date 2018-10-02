Assessment for prevention. FAO Assessment Tool for Laboratories and Antimicrobial Surveillance Systems (ATLASS)
What ATLASS does
Assesses pillars of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance: laboratories, epidemiological unit, authorities, communication and sustainability
Allows external or self-assessment to generate a baseline and monitor progress
Collects and compiles data on AMR national surveillance on dynamic platform
Considers links between animal and human health surveillance frameworks
What ATLASS provides
Mapping of national AMR surveillance systems, including laboratory networks (using FAO Laboratory Mapping Tool) and analytical capabilities
Evidence base for action and advocacy
Data analysis for risk assessment and early warning system
Progress measurement relative to FAO Global AMR Action Plan • Recommendations for improvement